Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,166 in the last 365 days.

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

AZERBAIJAN, August 22 - 22 August 2023, 16:15

An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Uzbekistan in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Uzbekistan.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

The national anthems of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, while the delegation of Uzbekistan was introduced to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the accompaniment of a military march.

The heads of state and their wives posed together for photos.

You just read:

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more