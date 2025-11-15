Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

On November 15, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a one-on-one meeting with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in Tashkent.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of relationship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, which is based on alliance and strategic partnership.

The role of President Ilham Aliyev's regular visits to Uzbekistan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visits to Azerbaijan in the development of relations between the two countries was highlighted.

The parties noted with satisfaction that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia has recently expanded considerably, and in this regard, stressed the significance of the participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

During the conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on the prospects of relations between the two countries.