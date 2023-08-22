EU and UNDP purchase 1,000 contactless ID card readers for war-affected communities in Ukraine

On 21 August, the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, delivered 1,000 contactless ID card readers to enhance the administrative services infrastructure in the war-torn communities of Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The devices will help to provide various administrative services, such as registration of births, marriages and deaths or place of residence and provision of other social services, and pensions. The contactless ID card readers will facilitate these procedures, reducing processing time.

“Through this and other initiatives, the European Union, together with partners, intends to provide tangible support that improves the daily lives of citizens in war-affected communities,” said Frederik Coene, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

The contactless ID card readers were purchased and transferred by UNDP in Ukraine as part of the ‘EU4Recovery — Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ (EU4Recovery) project, with financial support from the EU.

