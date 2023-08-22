Submit Release
Eco-festival to be held in Chisinau on 10 September

Eco-festival Sun Dă-i Fest 2023 will be held in Chisinau on 10 September.

The festival is organised with the financial support of the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Ministry of Energy.

The event will be attended by entrepreneurs who produce and promote renewable energy. 

They will explain the benefits of alternative energy sources, how to reuse and conserve, what over-consumption means and what is harmful to the environment. 

There will also be exhibits explaining how alternative energy sources work.

The programme also includes a fair of handicrafts from Moldova and Romania. The festival will end with a concert by Moldovan singer Satoshi and the Romanian band ‘Om la Lună’.

Entrance is free.

Venue: Chisinau, public garden Ștefan cel Mare și Sfânt, intersection of 31 August 1989 and Maria Cebotari Street.

