Empowering Scholarly Success: Dr. Akoury Educates On Natural Solutions to Beat Back-to-School Jitters

Educating On Natural Solutions to Beat Back-to-School Jitters
Excited children eagerly return to school, but behind the smiles, the specter of back-to-school anxiety can loom large. Is your child grappling with the unseen challenges of this new journey?
Never underestimate the profound impact of a warm, comforting hug on your child's mental well-being. A simple embrace can be their shield against life's uncertainties.
Stepping into Serenity: A soothing bath becomes a tranquil haven, where stress melts away and calm washes over. Discover the power of relaxation as your child finds solace in the embrace of warm waters.
Unlocking Calm Confidence and Academic Brilliance with Expert Holistic Strategies
With an understanding of the challenges that children might face as they return to the classroom, Dr. Akoury emphasizes the importance of holistic approaches that prioritize both physical and emotional well-being. Here are some easy and natural ways parents can help their children cope with stress and anxiety:
1. Calming Teas: Encourage your children to enjoy soothing teas such as chamomile and mint. These herbal teas have relaxing properties that can promote calmness in the body and mind.
2. Mindful Diet: Be mindful of your child's diet, avoiding excessive sugar intake. High levels of sugar can exacerbate anxiety levels. Instead, opt for wholesome, nutrient-rich foods that support overall well-being.
3. Balanced Eating Habits: Discourage eating late at night, as it can disrupt sleep patterns. Incorporate leafy greens, such as salads, into their meals to provide essential nutrients that aid in calming nerves.
4. Tryptophan-Rich Foods: Include turkey in their diet, as it is rich in tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes relaxation and calmness.
5. Relaxing Baths: Encourage your children to unwind by taking warm baths infused with Epsom salt and baking soda. Playing relaxing music during bath time can further alleviate anxiety.
6. Lavender Aromatherapy: Massaging lavender oil onto their temples can provide a soothing effect. Lavender's aromatherapy benefits are well-known for their exceptional calming properties. Adding a few drops of lavender oil to their clothes or linen can also help create a serene environment.
7. Physical Connection: Offer physical affection and touch, if comfortable for the child, to provide comfort and strengthen the parent-child bond.
8. Mindful Breakfast Choices: Start the day with a nutritious breakfast, avoiding sugary options. Opt for foods like oatmeal and free-range eggs high in omega-3 fatty acids, which support healthy brain function.
Dr. Akoury extends her support and guidance to parents during this challenging time. "As parents, it's important to provide a nurturing environment that supports our children's mental and emotional well-being," she says. "These natural approaches can play a significant role in helping children manage stress and anxiety as they embark on the new school year."
