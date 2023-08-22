Empowering Scholarly Success: Dr. Akoury Educates On Natural Solutions to Beat Back-to-School Jitters

Excited children eagerly return to school, but behind the smiles, the specter of back-to-school anxiety can loom large. Is your child grappling with the unseen challenges of this new journey?

Never underestimate the profound impact of a warm, comforting hug on your child's mental well-being. A simple embrace can be their shield against life's uncertainties.

Stepping into Serenity: A soothing bath becomes a tranquil haven, where stress melts away and calm washes over. Discover the power of relaxation as your child finds solace in the embrace of warm waters.

Dr. Akoury: Your Health Advocate! With unwavering dedication, she guides you on a path to vibrant health and holistic well-being. Trust Dr. Akoury to look out for your wellness journey!

Embodying Transformation and Harmony: The AWAREmed logo symbolizes our holistic approach to wellness, uniting mind, body, and spirit for optimal well-being. Join us on a transformative journey towards lasting health.

Unlocking Calm Confidence and Academic Brilliance with Expert Holistic Strategies from Dr. Akoury

Children will listen to you after they feel listened to.”
— Dr. Jane Nelson
JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the back-to-school season approaches, many children may experience heightened stress and anxiety. Dr. Akoury, renowned holistic health expert, offers valuable insights into natural methods that parents can employ to help their children navigate these emotions and promote a sense of calm during this transitional period.

With an understanding of the challenges that children might face as they return to the classroom, Dr. Akoury emphasizes the importance of holistic approaches that prioritize both physical and emotional well-being. Here are some easy and natural ways parents can help their children cope with stress and anxiety:

1. Calming Teas: Encourage your children to enjoy soothing teas such as chamomile and mint. These herbal teas have relaxing properties that can promote calmness in the body and mind.

2. Mindful Diet: Be mindful of your child's diet, avoiding excessive sugar intake. High levels of sugar can exacerbate anxiety levels. Instead, opt for wholesome, nutrient-rich foods that support overall well-being.

3. Balanced Eating Habits: Discourage eating late at night, as it can disrupt sleep patterns. Incorporate leafy greens, such as salads, into their meals to provide essential nutrients that aid in calming nerves.

4. Tryptophan-Rich Foods: Include turkey in their diet, as it is rich in tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes relaxation and calmness.

5. Relaxing Baths: Encourage your children to unwind by taking warm baths infused with Epsom salt and baking soda. Playing relaxing music during bath time can further alleviate anxiety.

6. Lavender Aromatherapy: Massaging lavender oil onto their temples can provide a soothing effect. Lavender's aromatherapy benefits are well-known for their exceptional calming properties. Adding a few drops of lavender oil to their clothes or linen can also help create a serene environment.

7. Physical Connection: Offer physical affection and touch, if comfortable for the child, to provide comfort and strengthen the parent-child bond.

8. Mindful Breakfast Choices: Start the day with a nutritious breakfast, avoiding sugary options. Opt for foods like oatmeal and free-range eggs high in omega-3 fatty acids, which support healthy brain function.

Dr. Akoury extends her support and guidance to parents during this challenging time. "As parents, it's important to provide a nurturing environment that supports our children's mental and emotional well-being," she says. "These natural approaches can play a significant role in helping children manage stress and anxiety as they embark on the new school year."

For more information and personalized guidance on holistic approaches to health and wellness, please visit Dr. Akoury's website at www.awaremed.com.

About Dr. Akoury:
Dr. Akoury is a renowned holistic health expert with a passion for empowering individuals to achieve optimal well-being through natural and integrative methods. With years of experience in the field, Dr. Akoury offers personalized guidance and holistic solutions to address a wide range of health concerns.

Is your child struggling with anxiety? Learn how to help using natural remedies!

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

