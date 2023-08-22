Alvita Care Appoints Mike McGee as Chief Executive Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alvita Care is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike McGee as its new Chief Executive Officer. Having built a distinguished career in business strategy and operations, McGee brings a wealth of valuable experience to his new role.
"Mike's extensive experience in business management, strategic planning and operations positions him as the ideal leader for Alvita Care," stated Tracy Ongena, Alvita Care founder. "Mike's proven track record for driving growth, coupled with his commitment to our mission, sets him apart as a distinguished leader. He understands the necessity for balance between strategic growth and risk management to help ensure Alvita Care’s continued success."
While serving as Chief Operating Officer for Alvita Care, Mr. McGee has demonstrated a deep understanding of the company's operations and his commitment to improving its services. Since January, he has focused on operational excellence and grown the business 25% while improving patient outcomes through the expansion of Alvita Care’s nursing team.
"I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead Alvita Care," said McGee. "I thank Tracy for her mentorship and believe in our mission to provide compassionate and quality care to those in need. I look forward to building on our achievements and driving the company forward. I’m excited to see the emerging evolution of Alvita Care as it grows and as we continue to be of service to our clients and employees."
Prior to joining Alvita Care, Mike served as the VP of Strategy at Foundation Partners Group, where he oversaw commercial and operational initiatives across all 275 retail locations. He also served as a Senior Manager at Bain & Company, focusing on mid-market businesses and sales strategy. Prior to Bain, Mike served as a Captain in the US Army, completing two combat deployments in Afghanistan. Mr. McGee is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and Duke University Fuqua School of Business.
“Mike is a proven leader who has a deep knowledge of the home care industry and a personal commitment to the clients we service and our employees. His promotion to CEO marks a new chapter for Alvita Care as we continue to strive for excellence in providing home care services. Please join me in congratulating our new CEO.”
About Alvita Care:
Alvita Care is known as one of the best home care agencies in New York City. It embodies a personalized care approach, tailoring its services to meet the unique needs of each client. This tailored approach not only benefits the individuals it cares for, but also offers peace of mind to their families. Alvita Care's unwavering dedication to enriching the lives of its clients, paired with its high-quality services, solidifies its position as one of the top home care agencies in the New York area.
Shanna Chestnut
