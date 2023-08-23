EIP Storage Names April Montgomery Chief Development Officer

EIP Storage adds key member to a team focused on accelerating the clean energy transition through the development of stand-alone energy storage projects.

CHAPEL HILL, NC, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EIP Storage, LLC (“EIP Storage”) has named April Montgomery Chief Development Officer. EIP Storage, an energy storage developer with the support of Leyline Renewable Capital, is developing > 2 GWs of utility-scale energy storage projects over the next five years.

At EIP Storage, April joins Co-Founders Edward May and Ron DiFelice in growing a development portfolio with a focus on project origination, siting, discretionary and regulatory permitting, stakeholder engagement, and pre-construction activities. She most recently served as Senior Director of Generation Client Services at SWCA Environmental Consultants, providing development consulting to renewable energy developers across the US. In 2019 SWCA acquired REAP NC, LLC, an early-stage developer of renewable energy projects across the Southeast and MidAtlantic. REAP was founded by Montgomery in 2011. “We are excited and grateful to have April join EIP Storage. She brings a wealth of renewable energy development experience and is a great fit to lead our stand-alone energy storage development team,” said EIP Storage CEO Ron DiFelice.

About EIP Storage, LLC

EIP Storage is an energy storage project developer co-founded by industry veterans Dr. Ron DiFelice and Edward May with a focus on stand-alone, utility-scale project development. EIP Storage is building a first-in-class team to support rapid and efficient green-field energy storage project development in U.S. markets. info@eipstorage.com

EIP Storage emerged from Energy Intelligence Partners, a grid-edge and energy storage consulting firm founded in 2013 by May and DiFelice, two industry veterans with over 40 years of combined energy and investment experience. For almost a decade, Energy Intelligence Partners provided expertise to companies, utilities, IPPs, and developers pursuing emerging opportunities in energy storage and the greater energy sector. Over that time, the team has consulted on or co-developed > 5 GWh of solar plus storage and stand-alone energy storage projects.