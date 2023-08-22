Rendever Expands RendeverLive®, Enhancing Live, Interactive Programming for Seniors

Older adults nationwide now have access to up to 150 hours of live programming monthly

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the Boston-based company redefining the future of aging, announces the expansion of RendeverLive ® to now provide full-time live, interactive programming for senior living communities. The company is also officially opening beta access to individuals aging-in-place, providing an accessible, vibrant social community to a wider range of the aging population.



Consistently seeing high levels of engagement, RendeverLive® offers daily programs that include live interaction with expert hosts designed specifically for seniors. Beginning September 1, the programming will expand to include live sessions every hour from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. ET, every weekday. It is used by seniors and community staff members to participate in real-time programs such as virtual world travel tours, book clubs, trivia games, meditation sessions, live musical performances, and more.

The adoption of RendeverLive® has rapidly grown since its launch during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Session attendance has seen triple-digit annual rates since launching, and the platform has garnered thousands of perfect 10-star reviews. This expansion is the direct result of the platform's rising popularity and a continued workforce shortage within the senior care industry.

“The tie between social health and longevity is clear. The day-to-day operations involved in running a successful engagement program can be daunting, and need to be reliably handled. RendeverLive® is designed to provide that stability and free up time for senior living communities to think bigger, while also opening the door to support older adults they’re not yet reaching,” said Rendever CEO and Co-founder Kyle Rand. “Community building is an essential component of social health, and there’s a gap here that RendeverLive® is perfectly poised to fill.”

“Our residents love RendeverLive®,” said Life Enrichment Director at Riverton Enhanced Senior Living, Cindy Housel. “There aren’t many things that get them this excited on a daily basis and having Rendever’s reliability is a huge relief for me during monthly planning.”

Amid the expansion, Rendever is also making the platform available to aging adults and caregivers at home through a limited-access beta program, with plans to expand by the end of the year.

RendeverLive® is a 2021 TIME Best 100 Inventions honoree . For more information and to sign up for the limited-access beta program, visit https://www.rendever.com/live .

About Rendever

Rendever is redefining the future of care, empowering the aging process to be more fun, more dynamic, and more socially rich. Founded on the mission to overcome social isolation among older adults through immersive technology and shared experiences, the Boston-based company has developed an ecosystem of virtual reality and web-based platforms to enable community-building among older adults and their caregivers. Rendever, RendeverLive® , and RendeverFit® are deployed throughout the care continuum, with high-profile senior living communities such as Revera, Benchmark, and Oakmont, hospitals, hospice centers, and healthcare systems, including UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic. In addition, caregivers at home can join Alcove on their personal headsets and subscribe to RendeverLive® . As an impact-driven organization, Rendever is leading clinical trials with research funded by the NIH and NIA. Rendever is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, two-time TIME Best Invention winner, and a TIME100 Most Influential Company. To learn more, visit www.rendever.com .

Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar PR for Rendever