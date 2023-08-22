Histologics LLC Founder/CEO, Neal Lonky MD MPH on How Kylon® Enables Compassionate Tissue Removal

Neal Lonky MD MPH, Founder/CEO, Histologics LLC

CEOCFO and Histologics LLC Founder/CEO, Neal Lonky MD MPH discuss How Kylon® Makes a Difference in Diagnostics and Therapeutics for Gynecology and Wound Care

Kylon® patented tissue removal technology in Gynecology and Wound Care “did not exist, and now it is used routinely in the market and making a difference in diagnostics, therapeutics.” — Neal Lonky MD MPH

Histologics LLC, providing Compassionate Colposcopy for biopsy and curettage of cervix and neoplasia and wound debridement/biopsy.

During the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, addressing what is Histologics, Dr. Lonky said, “Histologics LLC grew out of a need to approach the removal of tissue from the body in a compassionate, efficient, and safe way. From my observation, we were using late nineteenth-century/early twentieth-century, instruments to do that at the clinical sites. I am not only a developer but a provider of health care. I see gaps and try to fill them. I am a Board-Certified Obstetrician, Gynecologist, and an expert in lower genital tract disease. My first impression of the procedure I did to rule out cervical cancer, led me to believe that there could be a better way to remove tissue in that scenario.”

Dr. Lonky continued, “The technology we developed is a multi-patented medical fabric called Kylon® that lends itself to many other areas in medicine where we need to remove tissue from the body predominantly for patients that are not under general anesthesia.”

Describing how he come up with Kylon®, Dr. Lonky said, “The Kylon® lends itself to be very adaptive to remove tissue from the body and to more efficiently trap, transport, and handle the sample when it is removed at the lab. All versions for biopsy are extremely patient-friendly.”

On whether patients are aware they should be looking for better procedures, Dr. Lonky shared, “We are getting to that tipping point in women’s health where women call Histologics for providers. Wound care is a little bit of an earlier market approach for us and evolving into that. We have been in the gynecologic field broadly for over seven years, so we are getting toward that tipping point.”

Asked if customers use a wide range of their products, Dr. Lonky told Lynn, “It depends on the level of expertise of the provider. For example, with wound care, one of the biggest drawbacks to helping wounds heal is the aversion of mid-level healthcare providers who may or may not be advanced wound care trained, to be able to maintain or clean the wound at regular intervals, or clean the wound of the necrotic tissue, and creating a small level of inflammation in the area triggers the healing process. If it is left to fester it is not going to heal because of the presence of biofilm in the base of the wound. You need something that can either hygienically do this or do it using a surgical excision technique, and the versatility of the Kylon® being able to do both is a unique attribute of the fabric-based technology. It simply is modulated by the pressure applied to the Kylon® hook tips.” “If twisted with pressure, it deploys a curette function to the device for deeper debridement.”

As for what he finds rewarding, Dr. Lonky offered, “I am the patented inventor of all of the technologies. It is very rewarding to see something that did not exist that is now used routinely in the market and making a difference in diagnostics, therapeutics, and with a gentle approach.”



