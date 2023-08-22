Analyze Corporation Announces the Release of its Analyze360 Consumer Data Segmentation Platform
Analyze360 is the first on-demand, self-service B2C customer segmentation solution supported by real consumer data from over 220 million US households.
Analyze360 represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower businesses with affordable, actionable insights, regardless of their technical expertise.”STERLING, VIRGINIA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Analyze Corporation, a leading provider of data-driven marketing solutions, is announcing the launch of its advanced consumer data segmentation platform, Analyze360. This AI and data-driven marketing technology empowers businesses with on-demand access to an unprecedented level of in-depth consumer insights, enabling them to make informed decisions and drive targeted marketing strategies.
Analyze360 transcends traditional B2C customer segmentation reporting tools by harnessing data from multiple sources on over 220 million US households and using advanced algorithms to analyze individual consumer psychographic, behavioral, geographic, and demographic characteristics to generate intricate customer profiles. This unprecedented level of insight enables marketers, researchers, product teams, sales teams, customer service, finance, human resources, business strategy, and decision-making teams to:
• Tailor their messaging and select the appropriate channels to reach their audience
• Conduct market research and identify new market opportunities
• Develop new products or services and diversify product offerings
• Make informed decisions about product features, pricing, packaging, and positioning
• Identify cross-selling or upselling opportunities
"Analyze Corporation is proud to be at the forefront of the data-driven marketing industry," said Ed Lorenzini, CEO of Analyze Corporation. "Analyze360 represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower businesses with affordable, actionable insights, regardless of their technical expertise."
About Analyze Corporation: Analyze Corporation is a leading provider of data-driven marketing solutions, specializing in customer segmentation, advanced data analytics, and big data ecosystem support. With a mission to empower businesses with actionable insights, Analyze Corporation aims to revolutionize the way companies harness consumer data to drive growth.
