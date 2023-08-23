Ericom Software Expands Global Cloud Footprint with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Use of OCI for delivery of Ericom Zero Trust security solutions benefits enterprise customers in Sweden and France
We’re excited to partner with Ericom to deliver its Zero Trust solutions to more organizations in the Nordics and across Europe.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions, announces that its Ericom Global Cloud platform will use Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) public cloud regions in Sweden and France to support increasing regional demand. Ericom Software, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) with Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise status, continues to increase its federated network of points-of-presence (POPs) to support the company’s growing global customer base.
The Nordics consistently rank among the most digitally advanced in the world, and the Oracle Cloud Stockholm Region supports the growth of Ericom’s customer base in the region. The Oracle Cloud Paris Region POP supports in-country services in France, expanding Ericom’s ability to support European organizations.
“Enterprises are benefitting from our cloud-based offerings, fortifying their digital infrastructure on a global scale,” said David Canellos, Senior Vice President, Ericom Cybersecurity Business Unit of Cradlepoint. “We excel in tackling complex scenarios involving web security, unmanaged devices and BYODs, and application security, solidifying our reputation as a go-to partner for the most challenging security requirements."
“Oracle has taken a distributed approach to our cloud infrastructure and now offers 45 cloud regions around the world. Customers and partners can access more than 100 OCI services and applications to meet their specific industry needs,” said David Hicks, Group Vice President, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “We’re excited to partner with Ericom to deliver its Zero Trust solutions to more organizations in the Nordics and across Europe.”
Ericom is continuing its momentum after recently being acquired by Cradlepoint to strengthen Cradlepoint’s SASE Zero Trust and cloud-based security strategies for hybrid 5G and wireline environments.
Ericom’s cloud security platform was developed to address the need for a solution that provides a comprehensive set of Zero Trust security controls required to meet the needs of distributed businesses and enterprises of all sizes. It cuts complexity, reduces cyber-risk, and improves performance, supporting multiple use cases:
•Protection against web threats, including zero-day ransomware: Advanced web isolation technology airgaps devices from most malware, even undetectable zero-day exploits, while DLP and CDR capabilities prevent data loss and document download attacks.
•Prevention of credential theft and phishing malware: Websites launched from email links are isolated to block attacks and presented in “read-only” mode to stop users from handing over IDs and passwords.
•Securing apps and data against unmanaged device and BYOD risks: Delivers simple, secure system access for users on unmanaged devices, controlling application access and data sharing activity while also scanning traffic for malware threats and data exfiltration.
•Stop exposure of sensitive data and prevent malware when using generative AI websites: Gives user access to productivity-enhancing Gen AI websites while ensuring sensitive information is not shared with tools like ChatGPT, Bard, etc.
•Control SaaS application access: Limiting access to public cloud applications to only authenticated and authorized users, eliminating credential theft risk and restricting data sharing privileges.
About Ericom Software
Ericom Software, the cybersecurity unit of Cradlepoint, part of Ericsson (Nasdaq: ERIC), is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust security solutions that protect networks, applications, and data from cyberthreats. Ericom delivers its security solutions on the Ericom Global Cloud, a high availability, elastic cloud infrastructure supporting organizations around the world. Learn more at https://www.ericom.com/.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to the cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: https://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/.
