Gas Sensors Market to Witness a Growth Trajectory of US$ 3,632.69 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐠𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟕𝟏𝟒.𝟔𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to hit the market size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟔𝟑𝟐.𝟔𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟕% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Due to their extensive use in research laboratories and development projects across a number of industries, including chemistry, environmental science, and materials science, gas sensors have seen a significant increase in demand in recent years. In the near future, it's expected that increased environmental laws, a focus on industrial safety, and rising worries about home and commercial safety will all drive market expansion.
Particularly in developing economies like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations, the gas sensors market is experiencing a surge in areas where manufacturing operations have rapidly increased due to industrialization. As a result, the use of hazardous gases like hydrogen, carbon monoxide, methane, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) is expanding. Gas sensors, which are essential for monitoring these gases, protecting personnel, and preventing mishaps, have therefore grown in importance.
Gas sensors are used to regulate and keep track of gas emissions from several residential and industrial activities. Furthermore, market expansion is encouraged by the growing need to reduce harmful emissions from key industries. For instance, the International Journal of Creative Research Thoughts (IJCRT) estimated that 7 million people died worldwide in 2022 due to breathing bad air.
Gas sensor manufacturers can produce sophisticated gas sensors due to technological developments and advancements. In an effort to increase safety for pipeline operators around the world, numerous companies are also developing drone-based gas leak detection systems. For instance, a team of scholars from Princeton University developed a cutting-edge method in April 2023 to swiftly find both significant and minor leaks in sewage and gas drilling networks. The laser-based sensor device can accurately identify and measure significant greenhouse gas leakage while localizing the emissions source to within a meter.
𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟑𝟑.𝟏% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
In 2022, gas analyzers and monitors accounted for about 33.1% share of the global market. The use of gas analyzers and monitors is likely to increase as more companies recognize the critical role that these tools play in ensuring operational effectiveness and safety.
For instance, Thermo Fisher has unveiled the Thermo ScientificTM MAX-iRTM FTIR Gas Analyzer, a cutting-edge technology. This state-of-the-art analyzer offers real-time detection capabilities, delivering detection limits in industrial situations of a single-digit parts-per-billion (ppb) to parts-per-trillion (ppt). Their capabilities have also been further improved by technology developments and IoT integration, making them a crucial component of today's dynamic industrial operations.
𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟑𝟔.𝟕% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
With a dominant 36.7% market share in 2022, electrochemical technology dominated the gas sensors market. Electrochemical sensors are more in demand because they use less power, operate more safely overall, and have better specificity for the target gas. Electrochemical technology measures the concentration of dangerous gases by oxidizing the target gas in the electrode and measuring the resulting current effectively. These elements are predicted to increase the mining industry's demand for electrochemical gas sensors.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟑𝟒.𝟒% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
In 2022, the Asia Pacific region held the lion's share of the global gas sensors market with a sizeable 34.4% market share. Several elements contribute to this supremacy.
India is the world's biggest supplier of generic medications. In addition, 50% of the world's pharmaceutical demand is met by the Indian pharmaceutical industry. The requirement for constant monitoring of the various gases and solvents used in the manufacturing process at these pharmaceutical production facilities increases the demand for gas sensors, which, in turn, drives the market.
The demand for manufacturing gas sensing applications is rising owing to the expanding use of gas sensors in automobiles for the comfort and safety of passengers. India, according to the IBEF, has a robust market in terms of both domestic and export demand. Overall, 3.07 million passenger vehicles were sold in FY22, with 5,617,246 exported from India.
In addition, the APAC area, where there are several industries, is a significant market where the need for these detectors is rising. Numerous vendors are entering the market as a result of the increasing demand and consistent profitability. For instance, in February 2021, Elematec Corporation stated that it would make its Molecular Property Spectrometer available to its customer base across Japan. Elematec Corporation is a trader in gas detection sensor technology.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Due to the presence of numerous competitors, the market for gas sensors is fragmented. Additionally, the businesses that offer different kinds of gas sensors have technologically unique products. As a result, they are using aggressive pricing tactics to increase their market share.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• ABB Ltd.
• AlphaSense Inc.
• Dynament Ltd.
• Emerson Electric, Co. Ltd.
• Figaro Engineering
• GASTEC Corporation
• Honeywell Analytics
• MEMBRAPOR AG
• MSA Safety Inc.
• Nemoto & Co. Ltd
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Sensirion
• Siemens
• DENSO Corporation
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐩𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Gas Analyzers & Monitors
• Gas Detectors
• Air Quality Monitors
• Consumer Devices
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Electrochemical
• Semiconductors
• Catalytic
• Infrared
• Laser
• Flame Ionization Detection (FID)
• Carbon Nanotubes
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲
• Wired
• Wireless
𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐩𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Analog
• Digital
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫
• Portable
• Handheld
• Fixed/Mounted
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Oxygen
• Carbon Monoxide (CO)
• Hydrogen
• Carbon Dioxide (CO2)
• Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN)
• Nitrogen Oxide
• Hydrocarbons
• Other
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Residential
• Industrial
o Automotive
o Agriculture
o Aerospace
o Consumer electronics
o HVAC
o Medical and Life-Science
o Petrochemical
o Semiconductor
o Transportation
o Construction (Infrastructure)
• Research
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia & New Zealand
o Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
