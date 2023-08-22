Industrial Sensors Market is Estimated to Hit a Sales of US$ 71,566.8 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 accounted for a revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟒,𝟎𝟓𝟗.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is estimated to exceed the market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟏,𝟓𝟔𝟔.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟔%during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/industrial-sensors-market
The global industrial sensors market has grown consistently over the years due to the increasing need for smart factories. Industrial 4.0 and IIoT are expected to continue to rise, as will the use of wireless sensors and the demand for industrial robots, all of which are likely to have a significant impact on the global market.
The Internet of Things (IoT) technology is a primary driver of the enormous expansion the global market is currently experiencing. In order to boost output, effectiveness, and profitability, control and automation systems are now often used on factory floors thanks to Industry 4.0. The advent of Industry 4.0 has compelled businesses to make investments in digital technology, including industrial execution systems (MES), networked devices, and sensors.
In addition, they aid in locating the source of faults in industrial production facilities. For instance, during the quality inspection, assembly lines with sensors can provide engineers with real-time images. This enables engineers to spot any mistakes or problems early on in the manufacturing process. Thus, the introduction of Industry 4.0 and IIoT boost the growth of the industrial sensors market.
The impact of industrial sensors on internet connectivity is evident in the development of smart cities. Cities in North America are using IoT technologies more frequently to enhance urban services, including traffic control, waste management, and public safety. In these programs, sensors are essential for gathering data and sending it to city managers over the Internet. Thus, this factor is driving the adoption of the global market.
𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The global market has recently shown an increasing trend toward combining sensors and artificial intelligence (AI). The global market now has intelligent automation thanks to AI integration. Sensors with AI capabilities can react automatically to certain environmental factors or occurrences. AI-powered sensors, for instance, can monitor machine performance in industrial settings and automatically change settings to maximize production and efficiency.
For instance, in March 2023, SparkCognition, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions for businesses, announced the release of its ground-breaking Generative AI Platform, a unique feature targeted at the requirements of the industrial sector. With the aid of this next-generation capacity, businesses will be able to use AI even in situations with little data sets, improving and speeding up results. Organizations can use this technology to enhance sensors and produce insights more quickly with a small amount of data at a much cheaper cost.
Significant prospects exist for the worldwide industrial sensors market, particularly for environmental monitoring sensors, owing to growing environmental concerns. The demand for real-time environmental monitoring has also grown due to rising public awareness of and concern over environmental contamination. Communities, organizations, and individuals are all stakeholders who want access to precise, current environmental status data.
For instance, in May 2023, The first MEMS water/liquid-proof absolute pressure sensor with a 10-year lifetime program was released by STMicroelectronics for the industrial sector. The waterproof MEMS pressure sensors offer both the long-term availability required to safeguard clients' designs and the environmental resilience required to power the digital revolution everywhere.
𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟐𝟏% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Building automation is predicted to have the highest CAGR of 9.7% and continue its leadership in the global industrial sensors market by contributing more than 21% of the overall revenue. Greater numbers of larger structures are being constructed as a result of the rapid expansion of smart cities and the development of the urban population.
The inside environment of these massive constructions is difficult for designers and operational staff to accurately control. The significant need for industrial sensors, especially pressure sensors, in building automation applications is being driven by this difficulty. Force sensor integration in IoT is opening up new opportunities for smart home automation, including improved security, increased energy efficiency, and more user-friendly user interfaces.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝟒𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% and generates 40% of the industrial sensors market share. China's sensor industry is rapidly expanding due to a growing manufacturing sector in the region. This growth is primarily due to the development of sensors for diverse physical and chemical applications.
The conventional boundaries of automation and control functions are being broken by Industry 4.0 in the process and manufacturing industries. International initiatives and architectural frameworks, such as Society 5.0 in Japan and Made-in-China 2025 in China, it is enabling a broader area of functions and industries.
Sensors are widely used in China in sectors like food and beverage production and electric power generation. Boilers, furnaces, turbines, super-heated steam, and water pipes are a few examples of the high-temperature processes, components, and machinery used in nuclear and thermal power generation. In order to improve the process, there is a growing demand for effective temperature sensors.
Additionally, the region's market is growing by the expanding vehicle industry, developing population, and expanding electronics sector. The automobile industry in South Korea is one of the biggest in the world. Over the past few decades, the sector has shifted from minor government control to domination by multinational corporations. Major manufacturers including Kia, Hyundai, and Renault are based in the nation, and the demand for cars is anticipated to expand steadily.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
Since there are already established industry players present, the industrial sensors market is only moderately fragmented. NXP Semiconductors, Siemens, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, and Robert Bosch are a few of the well-known companies active in the worldwide industrial sensors industry. These companies are utilizing and integrating cutting-edge technologies to provide a wide range of products that are catered to various end-user industries.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/industrial-sensors-market
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Amphenol Corporation
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Infineon Technologies
• NXP Semiconductors
• Renesas Electronics Corporation
• Siemens AG
• STMicroelectronics
• TE Connectivity Ltd.
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
• Omega Engineering Inc.
• Rockwell Automation Inc.
• AMS AG
• NXP Semiconductors NV
• First Sensor AG
• Bosch Sensortec GmbH
• Sick AG
• ABB Limited
• Omron Corporation
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Pressure Sensors
• Position Sensors
• Level Sensors
• Gas Sensors
• MEMS (Micro-electro-mechanical Systems)
• Temperature Sensors
• Image Sensors
• Humidity & Moisture Sensors
• Flow Sensors
• Force Sensors
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Building Automation Sensors
o Filter Monitoring
o Dust Measurement
o Flow and Energy Metering
o Water Management
o Chiller and Boiler control
• Appliance Control
o Refrigeration
o Turbidity Measurement
o Temperature Measurement
• Radiation detection
• Passenger counters
• Volumetric flow controllers
• Condition monitoring
• Leak detection
• Level sensing
• Industrial printers
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Chemical and Petrochemicals
• Mining and Metal
• Power
• Automotive
• Electronics
• Consumer Goods
• Food and Beverage
• LiveScience
• Aerospace and Military
• Water and wastewater
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/industrial-sensors-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn