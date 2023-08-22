Air Quality Monitoring System Market is Estimated to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 7,938.9 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐀𝐐𝐌) 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 hit sales of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒,𝟐𝟏𝟎.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is estimated to generate a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕,𝟗𝟑𝟖.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟑% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
A paradigm shift in air quality monitoring and maintenance is currently taking place in the global air quality monitoring systems market. The market growth trajectory is attributed to the rising popularity of smart cities and smart infrastructure projects, increased awareness of the negative consequences of air pollution, and developments in sensor technologies, data analytics, and communication networks.
Growing public awareness and environmental concerns about air pollution are driving the global market. According to a recent study published in Circulation, a magazine from the American Heart Association, extreme weather events and high levels of fine particle air pollution increase the risk of fatal heart attacks. For instance, Delhi was found to be the most polluted city in the world according to research conducted by the Health Effects Institute (HEI) of the United States, with Kolkata ranking second among the 103 most populous cities out of 7,200. Megacities globally, including Shanghai, Sao Paulo, Onitsha, Zabol, Aba, Riyadh, Delhi, Dhaka, and Kolkata, have seen a marked increase in atmospheric pollution. For instance, as part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) launched in 2017, the Government of India intends to install 300 real-time air quality monitoring systems around the nation by 2024.
Government rules that support effective monitoring and control of weather pollution are causing the market to flourish. For instance, the Central Pollution Control Board manages the National Air Quality Monitoring Program (NAMP), a national ambient air quality observation program. In August 2023, in order to improve local air quality, the UK government committed £6 million (US$6.5 million). In order to address local air pollution, councils from throughout England were encouraged to submit funding proposals.
𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Outdoor air quality monitoring systems dominated the global market, accounting for 66.6% of revenue. Increased efforts to integrate these systems with other smart city infrastructures, such as smart poles, traffic systems, and streetlight options, have led to this outcome.
Another element promoting the segment's expansion is government mandates for the use of air quality monitoring equipment in sectors like oil and gas and pharmaceuticals. For instance, in February 2023, the Bahraini government and the chairman of the committee for public utilities and environmental issues resolved to include measuring pollution in shopping centers, retail locations, residential complexes, and even individual homes.
The EU Ambient Air Quality Directives will also be updated and combined, according to a legislative proposal released by the European Commission in October 2022. In order to achieve zero pollution by 2050, it was intended for the amendment to establish interim air quality standards for the entire EU by 2030. The use of air quality systems is likely to rise as a result of these plans, which will enhance demand for the air quality monitoring market.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟖% 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The Asia Pacific region is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This forecast reflects the region's growing understanding of the significance of tracking and controlling air pollution to protect human health and the environment.
The alarming levels of air pollution in Asian nations are seriously harming the population, which is propelling the market's expansion. According to the Air Quality and Pollution City Ranking, twenty of the top 40 most polluted cities in the world as of May 2023 are located in Asia-Pacific. Aside from that, China, Japan, and India have high levels of air pollution. The nations in the region are doing everything they can to deal with the current situation.
In recent years, air quality monitoring systems have been implemented in numerous businesses and local communities throughout the region. For instance, the Secretary of Electronics and Information Technology of India officially launched the AI-AQMS v1.0 technology for Air Quality Monitoring Systems in January 2023, according to the Ministry of Electronics & IT. The effectiveness of air quality monitoring is anticipated to improve with the introduction of new technology, increasing demand for air quality monitoring systems in the nation.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The global air quality monitoring system market is highly competitive. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens AG, Horiba Ltd., and Emerson Electric Co. are a few of the prominent participants. Key players frequently use partnerships, product launches, R&D spending, mergers and acquisitions, and other tactics to broaden their geographic reach and company portfolios.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Kunak
• Clarity
• AirQino
• Siemens AG
• Emerson Electric
• General Electric Company
• PerkinElmer, Inc.
• Merck Group
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Horiba
• Teledyne Technologies
• Spectris plc
• Airly
• eLichens
• Testo SE & Co. KGaA
• ECOMESURE
• Oizom Instruments Pvt. Ltd
• TSI Incorporated
• Tisch Environmental
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞, 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Devices and Equipment
• Software
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems
o Portable
o Fixed
• Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems
o Portable
o Fixed
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Ambient Gas Monitors
• Ambient Particulate Monitors
• Source Gas Monitors
• Emissions Calibrators
• Wastewater Gas Monitors
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞
• Laboratory-grade Monitors
• Commercial-grade Monitors
o Outdoor Air Quality Monitors
o In-duct Air Quality Monitors
o Interior Air Quality Monitors
• Customer-grade Monitors
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠
• Manual Monitoring
• Stack Monitoring
• Passive Sampling
• Active Sampling
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Residential
o Homes
o Multi-family Housing
• Commercial
o Hospitality
o Education
o Offices & Large Buildings
o Retail
o Healthcare
o Others
• Industrial
o Construction
o Energy & Mining
o Tunnels & Parking Spaces
o Manufacturing Plants
o Automotive
o Others
• Smart Cities
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
