Air Quality Monitoring System Market is Estimated to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 7,938.9 Million By 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Global ๐€๐ข๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ (๐€๐๐Œ) ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž ๐ญ hit sales of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ’,๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ– ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is estimated to generate a valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ•,๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ— ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ‘% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/air-quality-monitoring-system-market A paradigm shift in air quality monitoring and maintenance is currently taking place in the global air quality monitoring systems market. The market growth trajectory is attributed to the rising popularity of smart cities and smart infrastructure projects, increased awareness of the negative consequences of air pollution, and developments in sensor technologies, data analytics, and communication networks.Growing public awareness and environmental concerns about air pollution are driving the global market. According to a recent study published in Circulation, a magazine from the American Heart Association, extreme weather events and high levels of fine particle air pollution increase the risk of fatal heart attacks. For instance, Delhi was found to be the most polluted city in the world according to research conducted by the Health Effects Institute (HEI) of the United States, with Kolkata ranking second among the 103 most populous cities out of 7,200. Megacities globally, including Shanghai, Sao Paulo, Onitsha, Zabol, Aba, Riyadh, Delhi, Dhaka, and Kolkata, have seen a marked increase in atmospheric pollution. For instance, as part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) launched in 2017, the Government of India intends to install 300 real-time air quality monitoring systems around the nation by 2024.Government rules that support effective monitoring and control of weather pollution are causing the market to flourish. For instance, the Central Pollution Control Board manages the National Air Quality Monitoring Program (NAMP), a national ambient air quality observation program. In August 2023, in order to improve local air quality, the UK government committed ยฃ6 million (US$6.5 million). In order to address local air pollution, councils from throughout England were encouraged to submit funding proposals.๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐๐จ๐จ๐ซ ๐€๐ข๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐‡๐š๐ฅ๐Ÿ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žOutdoor air quality monitoring systems dominated the global market, accounting for 66.6% of revenue. Increased efforts to integrate these systems with other smart city infrastructures, such as smart poles, traffic systems, and streetlight options, have led to this outcome.Another element promoting the segment's expansion is government mandates for the use of air quality monitoring equipment in sectors like oil and gas and pharmaceuticals. For instance, in February 2023, the Bahraini government and the chairman of the committee for public utilities and environmental issues resolved to include measuring pollution in shopping centers, retail locations, residential complexes, and even individual homes.The EU Ambient Air Quality Directives will also be updated and combined, according to a legislative proposal released by the European Commission in October 2022. In order to achieve zero pollution by 2050, it was intended for the amendment to establish interim air quality standards for the entire EU by 2030. The use of air quality systems is likely to rise as a result of these plans, which will enhance demand for the air quality monitoring market.๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ญ๐จ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ–% ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ข๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe Asia Pacific region is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This forecast reflects the region's growing understanding of the significance of tracking and controlling air pollution to protect human health and the environment.The alarming levels of air pollution in Asian nations are seriously harming the population, which is propelling the market's expansion. According to the Air Quality and Pollution City Ranking, twenty of the top 40 most polluted cities in the world as of May 2023 are located in Asia-Pacific. Aside from that, China, Japan, and India have high levels of air pollution. The nations in the region are doing everything they can to deal with the current situation.In recent years, air quality monitoring systems have been implemented in numerous businesses and local communities throughout the region. For instance, the Secretary of Electronics and Information Technology of India officially launched the AI-AQMS v1.0 technology for Air Quality Monitoring Systems in January 2023, according to the Ministry of Electronics & IT. The effectiveness of air quality monitoring is anticipated to improve with the introduction of new technology, increasing demand for air quality monitoring systems in the nation.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žThe global air quality monitoring system market is highly competitive. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens AG, Horiba Ltd., and Emerson Electric Co. are a few of the prominent participants. Competitive Landscape

The global air quality monitoring system market is highly competitive. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens AG, Horiba Ltd., and Emerson Electric Co. are a few of the prominent participants. Key players frequently use partnerships, product launches, R&D spending, mergers and acquisitions, and other tactics to broaden their geographic reach and company portfolios. List of Prominent Companies
โ€ข Thermo Fisher Scientific
โ€ข Kunak
โ€ข Clarity
โ€ข AirQino
โ€ข Siemens AG
โ€ข Emerson Electric
โ€ข General Electric Company
โ€ข PerkinElmer, Inc.
โ€ข Merck Group
โ€ข Honeywell International Inc.
โ€ข Horiba
โ€ข Teledyne Technologies
โ€ข Spectris plc
โ€ข Airly
โ€ข eLichens
โ€ข Testo SE & Co. KGaA
โ€ข ECOMESURE
โ€ข Oizom Instruments Pvt. Ltd
โ€ข TSI Incorporated
โ€ข Tisch Environmental
โ€ข Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Outline

The global air quality monitoring market segmentation focuses on Component, System Type, Product, Grade, Sampling, Industry, and Region.

By Component
โ€ข Devices and Equipment
โ€ข Software
โ€ข Services

By System Type
โ€ข Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems
o Portable
o Fixed
โ€ข Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems
o Portable
o Fixed

By Product
โ€ข Ambient Gas Monitors
โ€ข Ambient Particulate Monitors
โ€ข Source Gas Monitors
โ€ข Emissions Calibrators
โ€ข Wastewater Gas Monitors

By Grade
โ€ข Laboratory-grade Monitors
โ€ข Commercial-grade Monitors
o Outdoor Air Quality Monitors
o In-duct Air Quality Monitors
o Interior Air Quality Monitors
โ€ข Customer-grade Monitors

By Sampling
โ€ข Manual Monitoring
โ€ข Stack Monitoring
โ€ข Passive Sampling
โ€ข Active Sampling
โ€ข Others

By Industry
โ€ข Residential
o Homes
o Multi-family Housing
โ€ข Commercial
o Hospitality
o Education
o Offices & Large Buildings
o Retail
o Healthcare
o Others
โ€ข Industrial
o Construction
o Energy & Mining
o Tunnels & Parking Spaces
o Manufacturing Plants
o Automotive
o Others
โ€ข Smart Cities

By Region
โ€ข North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
โ€ข Europe
โ€ข Western Europe
ยง The UK
ยง Germany
ยง France
ยง Italy
ยง Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
โ€ข Eastern Europe
ยง Poland
ยง Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
โ€ข Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
โ€ข Middle East Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
โ€ข South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America 