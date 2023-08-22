The Cyber Hut Release Identity Threat Detection & Response Emerging Market Overview Report
The Cyber Hut release a 39 page report describing the emerging market for Identity Threat Detection & Response - with use cases, requirements & vendor analysisMANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cyber Hut, a leading boutique industry analyst and advisory firm focused on the global identity and access management market, announced today it has released a new research report. “Identity Threat Detection & Response: Emerging Market Review” is a 39 page report focused on the most recent developments in the market for identity security posture management and runtime behavior analysis.
“ITDR is a hugely exciting area in the field of identity security. Organizations are facing continual challenges as they pertain to hybrid cloud deployments, identity data visibility issues and continuous adversarial attacks against their core identity services such as their MFA systems, directories and access control layers”, said Simon Moffatt, founder at The Cyber Hut and author of the report. “ITDR has developed greatly over the past 24 months with new capabilities aimed at both supporting the identification and management of misconfiguration across the complex identity and access management landscape, as well as creating frameworks and processes to help analyze runtime activities, access path analytics and adversarial behaviors. Organizations need these capabilities more than ever before”.
The report provides an overview of the history, drivers and capabilities of this new area, helping consultants, buy-side practitioners and CISOs understand how to engage with vendors in this space, analyze their own requirements and develop plans for investment.
The table of contents includes a sector definition and description, benefits, sample capabilities, vendor analysis and buyer recommendations.
The report was published after a 4 month research period interviewing vendors, consultants and practitioners in the UK, USA and EMEA. Vendors discussed in the report include Authmind, Authomize, Crosswire, Oort, Permiso, Rezonate and Sharelock.
Click here to order a copy of The Cyber Hut ITDR Emerging Market Review Report.
Click here to download a sample of the report.
About The Cyber Hut
The Cyber Hut is a leading boutique industry analyst and advisory firm based out of the UK. The Cyber Hut is home to the IAM2 Industry Analysis Map that continually tracks over 50 IAM vendors, the IAM Radar, a curated headlines and commentary resource, The Week in Identity Podcast and a range of research, advisory, training, assessment and inquiry services.
For more information, visit https://www.thecyberhut.com/ or follow The Cyber Hut on social media.
Released August 22, 2023
