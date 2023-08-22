Employment Screening Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Employment Screening Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the employment screening services market. As per TBRC’s employment screening services market forecast, the employment screening services market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.46 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.6% through the forecast period.

The rising need to reduce fraudulent activities done by employees is expected to propel the growth of the employment screening services market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest employment screening services market share. Major employment screening services market leaders include Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capita plc, CareerBuilder, Experian PLC, First Advantage, HireRight, Insperity Inc., Paychex Inc., Paycor, Reed Screening, Sterling, Triton, Verity Screening Solutions, GoodHire.

Employment Screening Services Market Segments
1) By Services: Background Screening, Verification, Driver Management, Medical, and Drug Testing
2) By Verification: Qualification, Employment History Verification, Reference, Other Verifications
3) By Background Screening: Credit Check, Criminal Record
4) By Application: Healthcare, IT/Technology/Media, Financial Services, Staffing, Retail, Industrial, Travel and Hospitality, Government and Education, Transportation, Other Applications

An employment screening service is a process of examining a candidate and verifying their behaviour, credentials, criminal history, and so on to protect a business from a fraudulent employee. The employment screening services are used by companies that are hiring to examine the prospective hires' fit for the job and safety risks.

