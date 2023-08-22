Electronically Scanned Arrays Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Electronically Scanned Arrays Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electronically Scanned Arrays Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electronically scanned arrays market research. As per TBRC’s electronically scanned arrays market forecast, the electronically scanned arrays market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.74 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4% through the forecast period.
Increasing government investments in the defense sector are significantly driving the growth of the electronically scanned arrays market. North America is expected to hold the largest electronically scanned arrays market share. Major players in the electronically scanned arrays market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, The Raytheon Company,, Ericsson, Elta, Toshiba.
Electronically Scanned Arrays Market Segments
1) By Type: Active, Passive
2) By Geomentry: Linear, Planar, Frequency Scanning
3) By Range: Land, Navel, Airborne
4) By Application: Defense, Government, Commercial
5) By User: Short, Medium, Long
The electronically scanned array refer to an array or group of antennas producing radio wave beams and rays. Electronically, the released waves are directed in the anticipated direction to a precise point without any physical movement of the antennas. The electronically scanned arrays do not consist of any moving parts as compared to mechanically scanned solid apertures requiring maintenance.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC