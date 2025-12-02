Next Generation Operations Support Systems (OSS) And Business Support Systems (BSS) Market to Reach US $148.01 Billion

The Business Research Company

Next Generation Operations Support Systems (OSS) And Business Support Systems (BSS) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Next Generation Operations Support Systems (OSS) And Business Support Systems (BSS) Market?

The market size of the upcoming generation operations support systems (OSS) and business support systems (BSS) has seen a rapid acceleration in its growth in the past few years. The market, which is projected to be at $65.93 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $77.69 billion by 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. This swell in growth during the past years can be credited to factors such as the rising implementation of 4G networks, an increased requirement for efficient network management solutions, a growing demand for real-time billing and customer support, an expansion in the global telecommunication subscriber base, and a rising fusion of traditional systems with digital platforms.

The forthcoming operations support systems (OSS) and business support systems (BSS) market is predicted to experience substantial expansion in the approaching years, reaching a market value of $148.01 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. This predicted expansion during the forecast duration is a by-product of the extensive deployment of 5G and edge computing methodologies, escalated investment in network automation and orchestration, a surge in demand for cloud-native OSS and BSS solutions, amplified focus on enhancing customer experiences, and the rapid integration of AI-based service assurance. Significant trends to look out for in the forecast period contain improvements in network virtualization technology, evolution in AI-driven analytics platforms, advancements in cloud-centric operational frameworks, ongoing research and development in intent-determined networking, and strides in open-source and application programming interface (API)-specific architectures.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Next Generation Operations Support Systems (OSS) And Business Support Systems (BSS) Global Market Growth?

As 5G network installations continue to increase, the progression of next-generation operations support systems (OSS) and business support systems (BSS) is set to be influenced significantly. Characterized by superior data speed, reduced latency, and enhanced connectivity, the 5G network underpins sophisticated digital applications along with smart gadgetry. The surge in 5G network installations is attributed to a heightened need for faster connectivity, an essential to accommodate the rising array of Internet of Things (IoT) devices across various industries. OSS and BSS, the next-gen solutions, enhance 5G networks by facilitating automated service offering, dynamic network oversight, instantaneous billing, and smooth customer interactions in both hybrid and cloud-driven settings. As an illustration, data from 5G Americas, a U.S.-based trade institution, reveals that global 5G links stood at 2.25 billion in 2024, and saw a growth rate that quadrupled compared to 4G uptake. It is predicted that by 2029, there will be 8.3 billion 5G connections, representing 59% of all worldwide wireless technologies. Consequently, the expansion of 5G network installations is sparking the evolution of next-gen OSS and BSS markets.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Next Generation Operations Support Systems (OSS) And Business Support Systems (BSS) Market?

Major players in the Next Generation Operations Support Systems (OSS) And Business Support Systems (BSS) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Accenture plc

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Oracle Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Capgemini SE

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• Nokia Corporation

• NEC Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Next Generation Operations Support Systems (OSS) And Business Support Systems (BSS) Market?

Leading corporations in the next-gen OSS and BSS market are concentrating on cutting-edge technologies like customer engagement platforms to better service provider interaction, streamline omnichannel experiences, and hasten digital monetization. These platforms are software solutions that allow businesses to engage with customers across multiple digital channels to build stronger relationships and enhance customer services. For example, in February 2024, Amdocs Limited, a US-based telecom software and services firm, introduced CES24, the most sophisticated version of its Customer Experience Suite covering business support, operational support, and network domains. The solution amalgamates AI-led assistants, omnichannel care, combined CRM, and business and operation automation features. This breakthrough helps telecommunication providers to provide flawless, extremely personalized customer experiences, speed up the launch of new services, and increase monetization prospects across consumer and business sectors.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Next Generation Operations Support Systems (OSS) And Business Support Systems (BSS) Market Report?

The next generation operations support systems (oss) and business support systems (bss) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Architecture Type: Revenue Management, Network Management Systems, Service Assurance, Account Management, Customer Management, Service Fulfillment

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5) By End-User: Telecommunications, Information Technology (IT), Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Media And Entertainment, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Operational Support Software, Business Support Software, Network Management Software, Service Assurance Software, Customer Relationship Management Software

2) By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting Services, Integration And Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Next Generation Operations Support Systems (OSS) And Business Support Systems (BSS) Industry?

In the Next Generation Operations Support Systems (OSS) And Business Support Systems (BSS) Global Market Report 2025, North America stands as the most significant region as of the year 2024. It is predicted that the swiftest expansion during the forecasted period will be seen in Asia-Pacific. The report takes into account several geographical areas which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

