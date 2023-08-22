Global Electric Truck Market Is Projected To Grow At A 49% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Electric Truck Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electric Truck Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electric truck market. As per TBRC’s electric truck market forecast, the electric truck market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.63 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 49.6% through the forecast period.

Government incentives and schemes are expected to drive the growth of the electric truck market. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest electric truck market share. Major electric truck market leaders include AB Volvo, BYD Compay Ltd., Daimler AG, Dongfeng Motor Company, Paccar Inc., Tata Motors, Tesla Inc., Hino Motors Ltd., Volvo Group, Tevva Motors Limited, Volta Trucks, StreetScooter

Electric Truck Market Segments
1) By Vehicle Type: Light-Duty Electric Truck, Medium-Duty Electric Truck, Heavy-Duty Electric Truck
2) By Propulsion: Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
3) By Range: Upto 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles, Above 300 Miles
4) By End User: Last Mile Delivery, Long Haul Transportation, Refuse Services, Field Services, Distribution services

Electric truck refers to a large, motorized vehicle with an open bed designed to transport goods and whose primary propulsion technology is battery-electric or powered by rechargeable batteries alone or hydrogen fuel cell electric or hybrid electric that are powered by batteries and an internal combustion engine.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

