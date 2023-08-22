Aviation Fuel Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aviation fuel market size is predicted to reach $399.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.5%.

The growth in the aviation fuel market is due to the rise in air transportation across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest aviation fuel market share. Major players in the aviation fuel market include British Petroleum (BP) P.L.C, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, PJSC Gazprom, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Petróleo Brasileiro SA.

Aviation Fuel Market Segments

• By Fuel Type: Jet A, Jet A1, Jet B, JP 5, JP 8, Avgas, Biofuel

• By Grade: Jet fuel, Aviation Gasoline, Biokerosene

• By End Use: Commercial, Military, Private, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global aviation fuel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aviation fuels are a specialized petroleum-based fuel used for aircraft propulsion that runs on gas turbine engines. Aviation fuels are of a higher quality than fuels that are used in less critical applications for example for heating or road transport.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aviation Fuel Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

