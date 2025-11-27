Bow Sports Archery Kit Market Expanding With $6.35 Billion at 7.5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bow Sports Archery Kit Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Forecast For The Bow Sports Archery Kit Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of bow sports archery kits has seen a substantial increase in past years. There will be a projected growth from $4.41 billion in 2024, climbing to $4.75 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Factors that contribute to the previously recorded growth include enhanced participation in recreational archery, growing interest in competitive archery contests, a surge in outdoor sports and fitness activities, higher involvement of young people in sports clubs and training programs, and increased recognition of archery as a secure and skill-necessitating sport.

The market size of bow sports archery kits is predicted to witness substantial growth in the coming years, increasing to $6.36 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.5%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as rising demand for customizable and premium archery kits, increasing incorporation of archery in schools and training institutes, growing appreciation for archery in global sporting events, the increase in female participation in archery sports, and the heightened impact of social media and e-commerce on sports equipment sales. The top trends during this period will be the use of eco-friendly and sustainable materials in archery, the development of intelligent and performance-measuring archery tools, innovative ergonomic and customizable bow models, advancements in online sale and direct-to-consumer sales platforms, as well as the creation of youth-centric and recreational archery programs.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Bow Sports Archery Kit Market?

The growing interest and involvement in recreational archery is set to drive the expansion of the bow sports archery kit market. The term recreational archery pertains to the practice of archery for recreational, fitness, and educational reasons by individuals, students and various communities. As recreational archery gains popularity, more schools, youth groups, and outdoor activities are offering structured training and actively promoting archery as an inclusive sport that cultivates attention and coordination. Bow sports archery kits are key to this upswing, as they supply cost-effective, standardised, and user-friendly gear suited for beginners and educational facilities - making the sport more accessible and promoting ongoing participation through safe, convenient training options. For example, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a government operation based in Washington D.C., stated in April 2025 that National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) involvement reached over 23.5 million students across more than 9,500 schools, a significant increase from the 21 million noted in 2022, this indicates a consistent boost in youth engagement in archery. Thus, the escalating interest in recreational archery is fueling the growth of the bow sports archery kit market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Bow Sports Archery Kit Market?

Major players in the Bow Sports Archery Kit Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Easton Archery

• Mathews Archery Inc.

• Bowtech Inc.

• Bear Archery Inc.

• Hoyt Archery, Inc.

• Martin Archery

• Axion Archery

• New Archery Products Inc.

• Archers USA

• Black Widow Bows

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Bow Sports Archery Kit Market?

Major corporations active in the bow sports archery kit industry are paying attention to technological and material advancement, which includes the development of smart archery and the integration of sports technologies. These advancements contribute to improving shooting precision, optimizing training efficiency, and enhancing user engagement through the use of sensor-fit bows, data monitoring systems, and the use of high-tech composite materials. The term smart archery and sports technology integration alludes to the integration of digital and electronic technology into archery equipment and training programs to amplify performance, security, and user interaction. As an example, Hyundai Motor, a company based in South Korea, rolled out The Path of An Archer in July 2024. This program offers an all-encompassing archery experience that blends sports, technology and entertainment. Visitors have the chance to engage with Hyundai's customizable shooting robot, which adjusts to individual skill levels for customized practice. This experience also includes smart archery systems and digital performance monitors, assisting participants to hone their accuracy and technique. It provides a hands-on, recreational space suitable for both newcomers and experienced archers.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Bow Sports Archery Kit Market Segments

The bow sports archery kit market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Bows And Bows Accessories, Arrows, Other Types

2) By Material Or Technology: Wood Or Traditional materials, Aluminum Or Composite Or Carbon-Fiber Or Advanced alloys, Other Materials Or Technologies

3) By Application: Online Sales, Offline Sales

4) By End-User: Individual Consumers, Clubs Or Training Centres Or Institutions, Professional Or Competitive Athletes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Bows And Bows Accessories: Recurve Bows, Compound Bows, Longbows, Crossbows, Bowstrings, Stabilizers, Arrow Rests, Sights, Quivers

2) By Arrows: Carbon Arrows, Aluminium Arrows, Wooden Arrows, Fiberglass Arrows, Composite Arrows, Target Arrows, Hunting Arrows

3) By Other Types: Arm Guards, Finger Tabs, Bow Cases, Arrow Pullers, Bow Stands, Release Aids, Targets

Which Regions Are Dominating The Bow Sports Archery Kit Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the highest share in the Bow Sports Archery Kit Global Market Report 2025. The region expected to experience the most rapid growth is Europe. The report includes details from several regions namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

