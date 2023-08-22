Emergency Management System Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Motorola Solutions, Esri, Everbridge
The Latest Released Global Emergency Management System market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Emergency Management System market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Global Emergency Management System market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IBM Corporation (United States), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (United States), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Esri (United States), Everbridge, Inc. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Blackboard Inc. (United States), Crisisworks (Australia), Juvare LLC (United States), MissionMode Solutions, Inc. (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Emergency Management System market to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Emergency Management System Market Breakdown by Type (Emergency Notification Systems, Incident Management Systems, Disaster Recovery Solutions, Crisis Communication Platforms, Others) by End-User Industry (Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Other) by Deployment (Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premises Solutions, Hybrid Solutions) by Component (Software, Hardware, Services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition
The Emergency Management System (EMS) market refers to the industry that deals with the development, deployment, and management of technologies, tools, processes, and services designed to facilitate effective response and recovery during various types of emergencies, disasters, and crises. This market encompasses a wide range of solutions and services aimed at improving the preparedness, response, mitigation, and recovery capabilities of governments, organizations, and communities when faced with natural or human-made emergencies.
Major Highlights of the Global Emergency Management System Market report released by HTF MI
Emergency Management System Market Trend
• Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) followed by Real-time Data and Analytics are some of the trends in Emergency Management System market.
Emergency Management System Market Driver
• Increasing Frequency and Severity of Disasters followed by Government Regulations and Compliance are some of the drivers in Emergency Management System market.
SWOT Analysis on Global Emergency Management System Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Emergency Management System
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: IBM Corporation (United States), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (United States), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Esri (United States), Everbridge, Inc. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Blackboard Inc. (United States), Crisisworks (Australia), Juvare LLC (United States), MissionMode Solutions, Inc. (United States).
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Global Emergency Management System Market Study Table of Content
Global Emergency Management System Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Emergency Notification Systems, Incident Management Systems, Disaster Recovery Solutions, Crisis Communication Platforms, Others] in 2023
Global Emergency Management System Market by Application/End Users [Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Other]
Global Emergency Management System Sales and Growth Rate (2023-2029)
Global Emergency Management System Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Global Emergency Management System (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in the complete table of Contents
