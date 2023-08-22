Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Cannabis Cultivation Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cannabis Cultivation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cannabis cultivation market size is predicted to reach $286.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.5%.

The growth in the cannabis cultivation market is due to adoption of cannabis for the treatment of chronic diseases. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cannabis cultivation market share. Major players in the cannabis cultivation market include Pacific Cannabis Growers Inc., Atlas Growers, Canntrust Holdings Inc., The Hydropothecary Corporation, Better Holdings, Canopy Growth Corporation.

Cannabis Cultivation Market Segments

• By Type: Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa

• By Source: Flower or Buds, Leaves, Other Sources

• By Application Outlook: Medical Consumption, Recreational Consumption, Industrial Consumption

• By Geography: The global cannabis cultivation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cannabis cultivation refers to the establishment of one or more cannabis plants or any part of them in any location, whether indoors or out, including inside a completely enclosed and secure building. It also includes harvesting, drying, processing, curing, grading, trimming, packaging, or storing the plants or any part of them.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Cannabis Cultivation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

