BEST Express Malaysia aims to be a key driver of business growth in this digital era. Puan Norizah: "Online businesses require efficient delivery services, and BEST Express fulfils my needs." Mohd Johan : "As our business expanded, we recognised the need for a delivery partner with strong customer service support, leading us to partner with BEST Express Kuala Lipis. "

The exponential growth of e-commerce in East Coast has unveiled new opportunities for SMEs, to leverage online platforms in expanding their market presence.

SHAH ALAM, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BEST Express Malaysia is committed to support SMEs in East Coast

BEST Express Malaysia, a prominent player in the logistics industry, has announced its strong commitment to support the growth and development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the East Coast of Malaysia. The states encompassed in the East Coast, including Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang, are not just renowned for their natural beauty and unique culture but are also increasingly embracing e-commerce as a primary avenue for shopping.

The exponential growth of e-commerce in Malaysia has unveiled new opportunities for local entrepreneurs, especially SMEs, to leverage online platforms in expanding their market presence. BEST Express Malaysia, renowned for its logistics and innovation expertise, aims to be a key driver of business growth in this digital era.

By harnessing innovative platforms, the company seeks to empower businesses, particularly SMEs to tap into the potential of e-commerce and reach more customers.

“We recognize the economic potential of the local businesses in East Coast, and we are committed to connect SMEs with the opportunities presented by digital transformation. The collaboration between our advanced logistics infrastructure and innovative technological solutions will be a cornerstone in advancing businesses in this East Coast region," said Jessy Sun, General Manager of BEST Inc Malaysia and Singapore.

"This initiative will not only benefit SMEs in East Coast but will also have a positive impact on the overall economic growth. By enabling broader access to the digital market, SMEs will have the opportunity to increase sales and reach more customers," Jessy Sun continued.

Customer Testimonial

Puan Norizah

Owner of Batik Desa Paloh

Kuala Terengganu

I run my own batik brand, Batik Desa Paloh in Kuala Terengganu. We provide wholesale and retail services, both online and offline. I've been in this business for over 10 years. We diversify our techniques, including batik canting, blogging, and tie & dye, among others. My business has gradually shifted towards online sales, particularly for blouses and scarves, through social media.

We've chosen the services of BEST Express Malaysia in Kuala Terengganu, as online businesses require efficient delivery services, and BEST Express fulfils my needs.

Customer Testimonial

Encik Mohd Johan Ngiew Ah Sui @ Hassan

Owner of Josi Donut n Café

Kuala Lipis

I started my business in 2014,starting with selling donuts from home, and later owning a café in Kuala Lipis, Pahang after few years. Initially, I only sold festive type of cookies twice a year, and now we have more than 30 types of cookies for sale.

As our business expanded, we recognised the need for a delivery partner with strong customer service support, leading us to partner with BEST Express Kuala Lipis. As an online merchant, we greatly value after sales services, and BEST Express meets my business needs.