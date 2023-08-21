UZBEKISTAN, August 21 - Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Palestine

On August 21, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine Riad Malki.

During the meeting, the parties underscored that the strong historical ties between the two nations developed over the centuries should serve as a solid foundation for expanding the relations in many directions.

The sides confirmed their readiness to support businesses in exploring markets of Uzbekistan and Palestine.

Following the comprehensive meeting, Foreign Ministers signed the Protocol on political consultations between the Ministries. The document outlines key areas of further partnership, tangible targets to achieve, and key steps to take.

Both Ministers expressed their confidence that this document will play an important role towards mutually beneficial cooperation.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan