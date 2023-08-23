Security and Convenience: Indian Universities Embrace Transition to Electronic Transcripts Delivery

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a ground-breaking move towards enhancing security and convenience in the education sector, Indian universities can embrace a seamless transition to electronic transcripts. This strategic shift will not only streamline administrative processes but will also safeguard sensitive academic records while catering to the needs of students applying overseas for higher studies. Traditionally, the issuance of paper-based transcripts has posed challenges, including the risk of loss, tampering, and delays in delivery. However, the transition to electronic transcripts, places a stronger emphasis on data security, authenticity, and ease of access.

“Truecopy is our trusted partner. The services provided by Truecopy are time-bound. Always deliver the services as per the expectations. Students and the institute both are happy with services. We would definitely recommend Truecopy services to all students and institutes,” said Dr. S.G. Sonar, Controller of Examination, COEP Technological University.

Truecopy Credentials Pvt. Ltd. brings its extensive receiver network of over 3000 ,universities and evaluation agencies to universities in India. They can join Truecopy’s sender network and get instant access to several key benefits like end-to-end secure channel for e-transcripts delivery, reports and analytics based on transcripts application and access to universities world-wide. Becoming a sender will unlock benefits for students such as convenience of application and cost effective service.

Sender universities can use Truecopy’s Credentials Management System or integrate its APIs into their student ERP system for a seamless experience. Students can apply online for their transcript, university officials can approve the request, students can select multiple destinations and the official e-transcript is delivered securely to the receiver universities / evaluation agencies.

“Why should a student residing in Bangalore have to travel to their university in Pune to get their transcript and then courier it further to the overseas university? Technology should make it possible for them get end-to-end transcript delivery service with a few simple clicks from their phone/tablet/PC. Anytime anywhere. Truecopy does just this.” said Sonia Soman, CEO of Truecopy Credentials Pvt. Ltd.

Furthermore, this transition enhances the efficiency of university operations. Administrative personnel can dedicate more time to student engagement and academic support, rather than manual record-keeping and distribution tasks. Universities can thus allocate resources more effectively, improving the overall quality of education.

As Indian universities continue to adapt to changing educational landscapes, the transition to electronic transcripts marks a pivotal milestone. This proactive shift reflects the institutions' commitment to providing a secure and convenient experience for their students and stakeholders.

About Electronic Transcripts by Truecopy - Electronic Transcripts is a service provided by Truecopy Credentials Pvt. Ltd. an ISO 27001:2013 certified company. We are authorized partners of Digilocker (Govt of India), and we are also members of The Association of International Credentials Evaluation Professionals (TAICEP). Visit https://www.electronictranscripts.com/ for more information or email: support@electronictranscripts.com

