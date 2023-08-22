Engine Encapsulation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Engine Encapsulation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers engine encapsulation market analysis and every facet of the engine encapsulation market research. As per TBRC’s engine encapsulation market forecast, the engine encapsulation market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.8 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.4% through the forecast period.
The increase in demand for commercial vehicles is driving the growth of the engine encapsulation market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest engine encapsulation market share. Major players in the engine encapsulation market include ElringKlinger, Autoneum, Continental AG, Roechling, Greiner, Trocellen GmbH, Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, BASF SE, Furukawa Electric, Evonik Industries AG, Hennecke GmbH, Saint-Gobain, UFP Technologies, Polytec GmbH.
Global Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Engine-Mounted, Body-Mounted
2) By Material: Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Carbon fiber, Other Materials
3) By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel
4) By Vehicle Class: Economic Light-Duty Vehicles, Mid-Priced Light-Duty Vehicles, Luxury Light-Duty Vehicles
5) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket
Engine encapsulation slows motor cool-down and increases the likelihood of a high initial temperature at the next engine start, resulting in a shorter warm-up time and less friction between engine parts. The engine encapsulation is used to insulate the engine from the outside environment and retain heat in the engine after it has been turned off, offering high thermal and acoustic insulation.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
