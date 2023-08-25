Infopro Learning Triumphs with 42 Accolades at the 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™
Infopro Learning has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a total of 42 prestigious awards at the 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™.PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning, a leading provider in corporate training outsourcing and human capital transformation, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a total of 42 prestigious awards at the 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™. With an impressive win of 42 awards, Infopro Learning's outstanding performance reaffirms its commitment to excellence and innovation across various program areas.
The 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™ recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work.
The company's outstanding efforts have garnered 20 Gold, 18 Silver, and 4 Bronze awards, underscoring its consistent excellence across diverse domains. The complete list of winners can be viewed here.
Sriraj Mallick, CEO of Infopro Learning, said, “These awards are a testament to our shared future, a symbol of our industry leadership. It's the victory of the hours we've poured into our craft, the innovations we've nurtured, and the relationships we've built with our customers.”
Infopro Learning is humbled to acknowledge the pivotal role that its valued clients have played in this win. Their partnership and collaboration have been instrumental in propelling the organization to these heights of success. Their clients' unwavering trust and commitment drive the organization to continuously raise the bar, challenge conventions, and strive for even greater heights together. Infopro Learning extends its heartfelt gratitude to its esteemed clients for being the driving force behind their achievements and consistently inspiring them to deliver excellence in everything they do.
"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards program leader.
Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:
1) Alignment to their business need and environment
2) Program design, functionality, and delivery
3) Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity
4) Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits
"Our award winners are relentless in their pursuit of excellence," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "We have received some of the most innovative use of HCM strategy that we have seen in the last 30 years, and in most cases, technology and collaboration across departments have helped them achieve amazing business results."
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with the company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps encourage growth, effective management of change and ultimately – transformation.
Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
About Brandon Hall Group™
Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.
For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."
The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.
