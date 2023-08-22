Kyvos Cloud Bags CRN’s 2023 Tech Innovators Award
Kyvos cloud-native analytics acceleration has been adjudged as the most innovative BI and data analytics product of the yearLOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyvos Insights, the world's fastest and most scalable analytics acceleration platform, has won CRN’s 2023 Tech Innovator Awards in the Business Intelligence and Data Analytics category. The company received the award for Kyvos Cloud, its latest version which is now available on the Azure Marketplace. This allows enterprises to procure Kyvos using the approvals and budgets already in place for the Azure marketplace. Further, they can also deploy Kyvos directly from the marketplace, with pay-as-you-go billing.
Kyvos Cloud differentiates itself from other offerings in the market by delivering speed and scale for any data volume and any number of concurrent users. The platform’s AI-based smart aggregation technology and data modeling capabilities make it among the most powerful solutions in the market. In addition, Kyvos’ seamless integration with all BI platforms like Power BI, Excel, Tableau and MicroStrategy—whether deployed on-prem, or on GCP, Azure or AWS—eliminates the need for enterprises to ‘rip and replace’ their existing ecosystems.
“We are honored to be recognized as the most innovative BI and data analytics product by CRN,” said Rajesh Murthy, COO, Kyvos Insights. “Kyvos simplifies and accelerates analytics for any BI product on any platform. We innovate constantly to empower business users to get answers in sub-seconds, while continuously managing the cloud costs. This award testifies to our ability to deliver on our promises.
CRN, a media brand of The Channel Company, confers one of the industry’s most rigorous and prestigious awards for solution providers and channel vendors. The Tech Innovator annual award program recognizes truly innovative products that offer exceptional value to their customers and partners. Working across a broad range of over 37 technology categories, CRN editorial staff spotlights solutions that provide significant technology advances and partner growth opportunities.
About Kyvos Kyvos is a modern, cloud-native analytics acceleration platform that enables sub-second querying on massive datasets. The platform’s universal semantic layer democratizes data across the enterprise through self-serve analytics. Its AI-based smart aggregation technology modernizes analytics and accelerates time to insights. With Kyvos, instantly analyze data at any scale, irrespective of the analytics tool or underlying cloud platform.
