'Private American' Becomes Number One Comic on New Crowdfunding Platform
Eisner winning writer Mike Baron's latest graphic novel has climbed to the top of the fundraising charts at new platform Fund My Comic
My readers have really enjoyed seeing a me return to the vigilante archetype that Punisher fans are familiar with”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowdfunded comics have been gaining attention not only across the comics community, but even Hollywood studios are taking notice. There’s been an explosion in crowdfunded comic book projects on both Kickstarter and Indiegogo, with some graphic novels raising tens of thousands of dollars in backing. Eisner winning comic writer Mike Baron is one such creator who has found incredible success on the latest crowdfunding platform designed specifically for comics and it's simply called Fund My Comic.
"I'm really happy with the response Private American has gotten on FundMyComic.com," said Baron. "It's been great to see the support of my fans as well as my fellow creators."
Private American is a 72-page, full color graphic novel that tells the story of a former Marine who becomes a vigilante at the southern border, battling cartels, weapons smugglers, and human traffickers. The character was inspired by the underreported criminal activity happening daily on the southern borders of Arizona and Texas, as well one superhero comic that Baron is best known for.
"I wanted to create a character that was a little more grounded in reality than some of the more fantastical characters found in superhero comics," said Baron. "My readers have really enjoyed seeing a me return to the vigilante archetype that Punisher fans are familiar with, and have now been missing since Marvel Comics banished Frank Castle."
Baron is probably best known for his work on The Punisher, which he wrote for Marvel Comics for over 5 years. He has also written for DC Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and Image Comics. His independent work includes characters like Florida Man, The Badger, and Nexus, for which he won two Eisner Awards.
"I'm really grateful to still be able to create comics for a living," said Baron. "It's something I've always loved and I'm excited to be able to continue doing it independently."
Private American is currently available at FundMyComic.com and on Baron’s website at ThinBlueLineComics.com. He's also begun raising capital to publish his next indie graphic novel, a weird western called Bronze Star which he plans to release this October in time for Halloween.
PRIVATE AMERICAN | Cinematic Trailer