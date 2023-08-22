Cozy Crates Celebrates Second Year of Bringing Comfort and Support to Child Victims of Hurricanes

Sample Cozy Crate box full of comfort supplies Mercy Flight after Category 5 Hurricane Maria hit the island of St. Croix in September 2017 Cozy Crates being delivered to children in the wake of Hurricane Ian in October 2022 in Ft Myers, Florida

I don’t feel like a victim of the storms anymore, but more of someone well-equipped to understand and help others who go through the same thing [I did].” — Lily Falconer

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, USA, August 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Cozy Crates , a nonprofit organization, is excited to mark its second year of dedicated service to children affected by hurricanes. Founded by Lily Falconer, a passionate 17-year-old, Cozy Crates has been on a mission to provide comfort and hope to these young survivors. As the organization enters its second year, Cozy Crates reflects on its achievements and sets its sights on expanding its impact even further.Cozy Crates recently celebrated a significant milestone on July 25 with a successful packing event that brought volunteers from the community together to prepare Cozy Crates boxes for distribution. The event not only showcased the dedication of the organization's supporters but also highlighted the spirit of unity that drives Cozy Crates' mission.Lily Falconer, the driving force behind Cozy Crates, embarked on this journey after enduring her own challenges during Hurricane Maria in 2017. Drawing from her experiences, Lily channeled her energy into creating a platform that could ease the burdens of other children undergoing similar difficulties. With her unyielding commitment, Lily and her team have managed to spread comfort to countless young lives.In their first year as an organization, Cozy Crates hand-delivered 100 Cozy Crates to families impacted by Hurricane Ian in American Red Cross shelters all around Fort Myers, FL. Because of the face-to-face interactions she had with the families and their children, as well as mental health professionals, Falconer had the opportunity to learn more about the needs of hurricane-impacted families. Cozy Crates was then able to adjust their relief boxes to better cater to survivors’ needs in the following year. The organization has set an ambitious goal of distributing 150 Cozy Crates to children affected by hurricanes in the United States this fall, marking a 50% increase from the previous year. Cozy Crates is not only focusing on expanding its impact but also on fostering greater community involvement. To achieve this goal, Cozy Crates is actively seeking like-minded individuals and groups to join their cause. The organization plans to collaborate closely with area shelters in coastal states to ensure that their comfort crates reach those who need them the most.Each Cozy Crate is thoughtfully designed to cater to the emotional needs of children grappling with the aftermath of natural disasters. Hand-tied soft & minky fabric blankets offer a comforting touch, while stuffed animals and personalized notes provide a sense of security, heartfelt encouragement and love during difficult times. Backpacks help children organize their belongings and establish a sense of ownership, while the added activity books, and colored pencils promote play and interaction, contributing to the children's overall well-being. These boxes now contain an added touch of care, as each one includes a jumprope and playing cards to encourage social, mental and physical activity.As Cozy Crates steps into its second year, the organization remains dedicated to its vision of making a positive difference in the lives of young survivors and raising awareness about the emotional impact of natural disasters on children. By providing these children with a ray of hope, Cozy Crates strives to pave the way for a smoother transition to rebuilding their lives.For more information about Cozy Crates, volunteering opportunities, or making a donation, please visit cozycrates.org or reach out to Lily Falconer at cozycratesorg@gmail.com.**About Cozy Crates:**Cozy Crates is a nonprofit organization founded by Lily Falconer with the mission of bringing comfort items to child victims of natural disasters. Through handmade blankets, comfort-stuffed animals, backpacks, and activity books, Cozy Crates aims to provide these children with a sense of ownership and hope during challenging times. Cozy Crates operates as a legal, nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, dedicated to comforting children in need and raising awareness about the emotional impact of natural disasters on young lives. Additional Media content and photos link here

Founder Lily Falconer introduces the organization's purpose and inspiration as well as the process of preparing boxes for the hurricane season