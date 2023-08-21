Highway 19 culvert repair will create detour, delays

CANADA, August 21 - Drivers travelling along Highway 19 between Port McNeill and Woss are advised to expect delays and prepare for a detour as maintenance work begins Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Work is being undertaken to replace a culvert that intercepts the highway at the Reload Railway South Overpass, 21 kilometres north of Woss. The work requires the road to be closed in both directions as crews work to replace the failed culvert, approximately nine metres (30 feet) below the highway, then excavate and repair a sinkhole created in that segment of roadway.

The highway will remain closed at the location around the clock, with a full-time detour in place starting Aug. 21 until the project is complete in mid-September. The work must be completed during optimal weather, before fall rains.

The 2.5-kilometre detour runs along rural forestry roads parallel to the highway, and will be accessible for all traffic, including oversized loads.

Travellers should expect delays while work is underway. Drivers are reminded to respect traffic-control personnel, who will direct traffic toward the detour.

For up-to-date information, drivers are encouraged to visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/