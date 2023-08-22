Onyx Govt. Services, LLC secures contract re-compete for US Treasury - Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Onyx Govt. Services, LLC awarded $82M BPA by Bureau of Fiscal Services to support Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) and their Office of Analytics.

CENTREVILLE, VIRGINA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx has been providing the development and ongoing support for Data Analytics, Data warehouse, Data Governance, and Production Support & Platform Administration at TTB. Onyx is an integrated team to support the development of critical components of the analytical environment including strategic vision and governance, an augmented data layer, entity maintenance, SAS, Tableau, Oracle, SQL Server/ SSIS and PostgreSQL database development, enterprise business rules, and user training and support.

“We are very pleased to win our recompete for our Analytic Support of TTB. We look forward to continuing our support and assisting TTB in reaching and exceeding their goals.” said Mr. Ken Jensen, Founder and President of Onyx Government Services, LLC. “Onyx has been supporting TTB successfully since January 2016, providing Analytics and Data Governance.”

“We are thrilled that we have emerged victorious in the recompete for the support of TTB and their Office of Analytics. This success wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our talented team. This recompete victory is a testament to our capability and the value we bring to every project.” said Mr. Belachew Kumsa, the Sr. Program Manager, leading the TTB contract since January 2016.

About Onyx Government Services, LLC.

Headquartered near the Nation’s Capital in Centreville VA, Onyx Government Services, LLC is a world-class innovator in enterprise data services and data-driven solutions. The SECAF “Government Contractor of the Year” and CRN Magazine Top 500 Solutions Provider offers advanced data analytics, data governance, cyber security, data collection, and agile software development solutions addressing the Federal government’s most critical digital integration needs.

Since 2006, Onyx GS has been supporting the Department of Defense (DoD) service branches like the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, and federal agencies including the Treasury Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with unparalleled technical expertise, total commitment, and a culture of collaboration.

Onyx is a CVE-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and is recognized as a State of Virginia V3-Certified company (Virginia Values Veterans). Onyx is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013-certified company. For more information, visit us here.