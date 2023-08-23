Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,150 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,905 in the last 365 days.

Second Chance Rehabilitation Ranch and Lone Oak Western Productions Pair Up To Provide Equine Therapy For Veterans

Michael Parker

Emily and Elliot French

Everyday is a Second Chance. If you woke up this morning, you were given a chance to be better than you were yesterday.”
— Michael Parker
HOLLISTER , CA, USA , August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Parker, former US Marine and Emily French, CEO of Lone Oak Western Productions recently announced their newest event in Hollister, Ca. From September 28th to October 1st, 2023, participants will get to enjoy rodeo events and two and a half days of camping in one of Northern California's prominent cattle ranches.

Events will include horseback riding, UTV rides, mindfulness (using horses), hiking and meditation, fishing, skeet shooting, and more. There will be group discussions and education along with nightly fireside chats. Participants will be joined by special guests, retired NFL Linebacker Reggie Walker and retired NFL Defensive Lineman David Carter.

Michael Parker, a trauma survivor, quit taking medication in January 2017 and discovered healing through hiking, kayaking, and nature. In August of 2017 he began working with horses where he would learn emotional awareness and regulation. That is when the idea for Second Chance Rehabilitation Ranch was born. Second Chance Rehabilitation is an organization committed to Helping Heroes Heal by combating isolation and suicide and creating Post Traumatic Growth through horses and nature, storytelling, and building camaraderie.

Sponsor Packages are available for individuals and corporations.

Donate here: https://flandersfields.org/products/operation-help-heroes-heal

Buy tickets to the Lone Oak Rodeo: https://loneoakpro.ticketspice.com/bucking-bash

Buy tickets to the event: https://www.2crranch.com/special-events

#veterans, #ptsd, #military, #equinetherapy, #trauma, #healing, #helpingheroesheal
#secondchance, #loneoakpro

Rob Garcia
Shift Magazine
+1 619-316-1856
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Second Chance Rehabilitation Ranch and Lone Oak Western Productions Pair Up To Provide Equine Therapy For Veterans

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more