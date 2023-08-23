Second Chance Rehabilitation Ranch and Lone Oak Western Productions Pair Up To Provide Equine Therapy For Veterans
Everyday is a Second Chance. If you woke up this morning, you were given a chance to be better than you were yesterday.”HOLLISTER , CA, USA , August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Parker, former US Marine and Emily French, CEO of Lone Oak Western Productions recently announced their newest event in Hollister, Ca. From September 28th to October 1st, 2023, participants will get to enjoy rodeo events and two and a half days of camping in one of Northern California's prominent cattle ranches.
— Michael Parker
Events will include horseback riding, UTV rides, mindfulness (using horses), hiking and meditation, fishing, skeet shooting, and more. There will be group discussions and education along with nightly fireside chats. Participants will be joined by special guests, retired NFL Linebacker Reggie Walker and retired NFL Defensive Lineman David Carter.
Michael Parker, a trauma survivor, quit taking medication in January 2017 and discovered healing through hiking, kayaking, and nature. In August of 2017 he began working with horses where he would learn emotional awareness and regulation. That is when the idea for Second Chance Rehabilitation Ranch was born. Second Chance Rehabilitation is an organization committed to Helping Heroes Heal by combating isolation and suicide and creating Post Traumatic Growth through horses and nature, storytelling, and building camaraderie.
