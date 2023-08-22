Tax Titans Welcomes Tom Godfrey as President and Chief Strategy Officer

Tom Godfrey, President and Chief Strategy Officer

WILMINGTON, NC, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tax Titans, the first online marketplace connecting taxpayers and tax professionals, is thrilled to welcome Thomas (Tom) Godfrey, JD, LLM, CPA as President and Chief Strategy Officer.

With a career spanning several decades, including over 14 years at Deloitte Tax LLP, Tom brings a wealth of tax and leadership experience to Tax Titans. As a CPA and an attorney, Tom's professional journey has been driven by providing advisory services to technology companies and stakeholders that have changed the world.

What excites Tom most about Tax Titans is the revolutionary marketplace model that empowers both tax professionals and taxpayers. Just as companies in transportation, home services, and retail have transformed their industries, Tax Titans has leapt over legacy infrastructure to offer more choice and transparency for consumers and providers of tax services.

As Tom explains, "Tax Titans is catering to today's workforce, which craves ‘work from anywhere’ opportunities on their own terms. People find tremendous fulfillment in work that accommodates their lifestyle."

The Tax Titans platform is creating new demand by finally giving taxpayers options they've never had before. Small business owners and individuals now have access to qualified tax professionals nationwide through a transparent bidding process.

At the same time, tax professionals have access to more clients than ever while working flexibly. Tom adds, "The application of this marketplace model to tax services, built on the Tax Titans platform, is one of the most interesting and innovative developments I’ve seen in my 30 year career as a CPA."

Tom's priority as President and Chief Strategy Officer will be leveraging artificial intelligence and other technologies to empower accounting firms and tax professionals on the Tax Titans platform. Through cutting-edge software-as-a-service solutions, Tax Titans will enable tax professionals to be more competitive without significant capital investment.

Tax Titans founder and CEO Alan Blakeborough shared, "We're thrilled to have someone with Tom's experience and vision leading Tax Titans into the future. He clearly shares our commitment to empowering both taxpayers and tax professionals through technology."

About Tax Titans:

Tax Titans is a veteran-owned company with the first online marketplace connecting small businesses and qualified tax professionals. Their platform allows tax experts to market services to 32 million small businesses across the U.S. and receive 90% of billing without fees.