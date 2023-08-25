Renova Energy Now Serves IID Customers
Helping provide more solar solutions to the Imperial and Coachella Valleys
We are thrilled to bring cost saving sustainable solutions of solar to the communities that IID serves. More solar brings stability and continuity to energy providers as we move away from fossil fuel.”PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renova Energy, Riverside County’s leading solar installation company based in California’s desert region of the Coachella Valley has broadened its service area to customers of Imperial Irrigation District (IID) utility company. IID serves more than 150,000 customers in Imperial County and portions of Riverside and San Diego counties. As the sixth largest utility in the state, it connects people and industry to vital services.
— Vincent Battaglia, CEO of Renova Energy
Renova Energy will offer its expertise in the installation of solar and batteries to their customer base. With nearly two decades as an award-winning solar company, Renova understands the harsh desert conditions that their installations must withstand to produce maximum savings.
As a SunPower Elite Dealer backed by more than 300 employees, Renova Energy provides customers with some of the most advanced, efficient, and best value solar systems available. Paired with battery storage, systems can provide additional savings and peace of mind should an outage occur.
CEO and author of “Cut the Cord: How to Achieve Energy Independence by Joining the Solar-Powered Microgrid Revolution,” Vincent Battaglia stated, “We are thrilled to bring cost saving, sustainable solutions of solar energy to the communities that IID serves. More solar brings stability and continuity to energy providers as we move away from fossil fuels.”
Renova Energy is invested in their community, and works hard to make a difference, not just by saving money for families, businesses, and nonprofits while they help the environment but by being hands-on to improve lives. They also pride themselves in creating jobs and training employees who want to join and move up in the growing solar industry. Learn more at renovaenergy.com
About Renova Energy
Since 2006 Renova Energy has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship backed by a knowledgeable team and the experience of SunPower for residential applications throughout California and Arizona desert communities. With SunPower’s credible reputation and recent investment into Renova as part of the company’s Dealer Accelerator Program, this Palm Desert-based solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. As a SunPower Elite Dealer, Renova Energy provides access to the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to help reduce monthly electric bills. As desert specialists, the company incorporates specialized products and techniques that combat rapid temperature changes and seasonal effects to ensure each system produces the maximum energy possible for as long as possible. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties. Sister companies, RenovaROOFS and RenovaPLUS, add services needed by many residential and commercial customers — the ability to repair or re-roof and the maintenance that keeps desert solar systems producing at top levels.
###
Saman Kouretchian
Renova Energy
+1 760-979-7433
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube