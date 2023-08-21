Rosey Robotics LLC Unveils Flagship R&D Facility, Launches Founders Campaign for Revolutionary AI Cleaning Robot
At Rosey Robotics, we believe that cleaning should be effortless and liberating, freeing up valuable time for what truly matters…happiness and fulfillment!”NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosey Robotics LLC, a pioneering force in the realm of innovative robotics, is proud to announce a pivotal advancement in the world of autonomous cleaning solutions. Fueled by cutting-edge technology, Rosey Robotics presents a game-changing breakthrough with their fully autonomous cleaning robot, aptly named “Rosey.”
Rooted in the picturesque landscapes of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Rosey Robotics has embarked on a transformative journey to redefine the way we experience cleanliness. Rosey, an artificially intelligent cleaning marvel, has been meticulously crafted to effortlessly tackle an array of household chores, including dishes, sweeping, mopping, dusting, laundry, bed-making, and decluttering. Imagine coming home to a perfectly clean, organized space, courtesy of your robotic housekeeping companion!
“We are excited to introduce Rosey to the world, it is a testament to our commitment to innovative automation that simplifies lives,” says Johnie Waddell, Co-Founder and CEO of Rosey Robotics. “With Rosey, we are ushering in a new era of autonomous cleaning, empowering individuals to reclaim their time while enjoying an impeccably clean living environment.”
To celebrate this milestone, Rosey Robotics has unveiled their exclusive Founder’s Campaign. This initiative offers supporters the unique opportunity to join hands in shaping the future of home automation. By participating in the campaign, backers can enjoy a range of benefits, including generous product discounts, access to exclusive merchandise, secured pre-order positions, and even the chance to own a limited edition Founder’s Edition Rosey.
We invite all enthusiasts, early adopters, and believers in the potential of robotics to join our Founder’s Campaign. Your support not only brings us closer to realizing the full potential of Rosey, but it also grants you an inside track to experience the future of home cleaning firsthand.
Supporters can engage with the Founder’s Campaign by visiting the Rosey Robotics website at roseyrobot.com and exploring the various tiers of involvement. This campaign represents a pivotal juncture in the evolution of home automation, and Rosey Robotics is excited to welcome individuals to be a part of this transformative journey.
For more information, please visit roseyrobot.com or reach out to our press relations team at social@roseyrobot.com.
About Rosey Robotics LLC
Rosey Robotics LLC is at the forefront of AI robotics technology, committed to revolutionizing the cleaning industry through innovation, creativity, and advanced engineering. With the introduction of their groundbreaking AI cleaning robot, “Rosey,” the company is redefining the boundaries of what’s possible in automated cleaning solutions. Enjoy a cleaner world for you and me, with Rosey Robotics LLC! Learn more at roseyrobot.com.
Location: 1601 Tionia Rd New Smyrna Beach, FL USA
Website: roseyrobot.com
