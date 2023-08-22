Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc.’s AMPES Tipping-Point Team Receives NASA Award of Recognition

NASA's Koorosh Araghi (second from right) presents awards of recognition to Infinity®

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. was presented with an award of recognition by NASA Johnson Space Center for its successful AMPES Tipping-Point experiment

WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity® Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. today proudly announces receipt of a NASA award of recognition presented to our AMPES (Advanced Modular Power and Energy System) team.

The citation recognizes the successful operation of the next generation space fuel-cell power system, last September, on a Blue Origin sub-orbital launch vehicle. The proof-of-concept experiment was funded by a NASA Tipping-Point grant.

In presenting the award to Infinity, Koorosh Araghi, Director of Fuel Cell Initiatives at NASA Johnson Space Center said, “congratulations to the entire Infinity team. I look forward to future development and advancement of fuel cell systems by Infinity for space applications.”

“We understand and appreciate the great support that NASA has given us over the years developing this technology,” said Infinity’s CEO and founder, William F. Smith, “I think it has been a great partnership and we’re looking forward to continuing it on many more missions.”

Infinity’s Vice President of Engineering, Bob Byron, added his thanks to NASA on behalf of his entire team, “this really was a team effort,” he said.

About Infinity: Founded in 2002, Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is a market leader in the design and manufacture of air-independent, zero-gravity electrochemical systems including fuel cell systems for space and underwater applications. Infinity also has electrolysis technology that can generate hydrogen and oxygen directly at 2000 psi and above.

About NASA Tipping Point grants: Through the Tipping Point Announcement for Partnership proposals, NASA seeks industry-developed space technologies that can foster the development of commercial space capabilities and benefit future NASA missions. A technology is considered at a tipping point if an investment in a demonstration will significantly mature the technology, increase the likelihood of infusion into a commercial space application, and bring the technology to market for both government and commercial applications.