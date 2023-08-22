Voices for a World Without Bars: "Abolition for the People" Debuts in Paperback
Colin Kaepernick, editor
Colin Kaepernick's New Anthology Featuring Contributions from Powerhouses Like Angela Y. Davis, Mumia Abu-Jamal, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Bree Newsome Bass, and More.
It is only logical that systemic problems demand systemic solutions.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaepernick Publishing and Haymarket Books have joined forces to release the much-anticipated paperback edition of the seminal anthology "Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing and Prisons." Curated by the iconic former San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, this collection encapsulates the essence of a world liberated from the chains of prisons and the shadows of policing.
The anthology is a compelling 304-page journey through thirty evocative essays by a spectrum of luminaries and is a pivotal instrument in the ongoing conversation on policing, prisons, and justice.
With the incisive words of political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal, the scholarly prowess of Kimberlé Crenshaw and Angela Y. Davis, and the indomitable spirit of activist Bree Newsome Bass, this collection sheds light on the harsh realities of our carceral system while paving a vision for systemic reform. Each essay is bolstered by a comprehensive reader's guide to deepen the reader's understanding and foster discussion.
In its review, Booklist writes, “This collection is certain to be an invaluable organizing tool, hopefully leading to widespread change.” Barbara Smith, the co-founder of the Combahee River Collective, adds to the accolades, observing that, “Carefully curated, incisively conceptualized anthologies like Alain Locke's 'The New Negro' and Toni Cade Bambara's 'The Black Woman' can transform worlds. 'Abolition for the People' stands tall in this revered tradition.”
Aligning with their commitment to widespread access and education and recognizing the power of knowledge in challenging and reshaping oppressive structures, Kaepernick Publishing and Haymarket Books are proud to announce the #BooksAreWeapons Initiative for this paperback release. They will be donating 10,000 paperback copies to organizations supporting incarcerated individuals and those reintegrating post-incarceration.
In many prisons, the dubious classification of hardcovers as "weapons" bars the incarcerated from access to invaluable knowledge. Responding to this deprivation and acknowledging the interlocking violences of the prison system, the publishers firmly believe in knowledge as a catalyst for self-preservation, freedom, and liberation.
"Abolition for the People" is slated for its official release on September 5, 2023.
ABOUT THE EDITOR
Colin Kaepernick holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. The Super Bowl QB took a knee during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 2016 to bring attention to systemic oppressions, specifically police terrorism against Black and Brown people. For his stance, he has been denied employment by the league. Since 2016, he has founded and helped to fund three organizations—Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing—that together advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Kaepernick sits on Medium’s board and is the winner of numerous prestigious honors including Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience Award, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope honor, GQ magazine’s Citizen of the Year, the NFL’s Len Eshmont Award, the "Sports Illustrated" Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, the ACLU’s Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award, and the Puffin/Nation Institute’s Prize for Creative Citizenship. In 2019, Kaepernick helped Nike win an Emmy for its “Dream Crazy” commercial.
ABOUT THE PUBLISHERS
Kaepernick Publishing and Haymarket Books have been at the forefront of publishing pivotal works that resonate deeply with societal challenges and aspirations. Their combined efforts aim to foster impactful dialogues and contribute towards building a future infused with equity and justice.
