K-1 Technologies Launches New Website to Support Global Supply Chain Parts and Services
New K-1 Website offers user-friendly experience for finding component parts and global sourcing information.
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- K-1 Technologies (K-1), a renowned name in the electronic parts industry, proudly announces the launch of its new website, www.k-1tech.com. This online platform marks another significant milestone in the company's commitment to providing top-tier service and innovative solutions to multiple industries.
— Michelle Gorman, CEO, K-1 Technologies
With almost three decades of experience in the electronic parts market, K-1 has established itself as a reliable partner for businesses seeking high-quality components in a timely manner. The newly launched website is a testament to the company's dedication to enhancing user experience and streamlining the process of sourcing electronic parts.
"We are thrilled to introduce our revamped website, which reflects our unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and technological advancement," said Michelle Gorman, CEO at K-1. "Our new platform will empower clients from diverse industries to access a comprehensive range of electronic parts, showcase our commitment to quality, and highlight our global sourcing, excess inventory management and BOM Analysis."
The user-friendly interface of www.k-1tech.com offers an intuitive browsing experience, enabling clients to navigate through a vast selection of electronic parts seamlessly with our most current authorized line cards. The site also clearly describes our commitment to quality assurance and list the various in-house test that we perform on our products.
K-1's new website sets a new standard in the electronic parts brokerage landscape, aligning with the company's core values of reliability, efficiency, and innovation. As a go-to destination for businesses seeking electronic components across various sectors, the platform is poised to expand over time, offering customers the ultimate online resource for sourcing information and component parts.
For further information about K-1 Tech and its new website, please visit www.k-1tech.com or contact the customer support team by email at sales@k-1tech.com or call 866.518.3247.
Shawn F Donovan
Donovan+Associates | K-1 Technologies
+1 813-220-0039
email us here