Myst Yacht Charters Announces Fleet Expansion and Initiatives to Become the Central Agent for Luxury Yacht Charters

WATERVILLE, ME, USA, August 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Myst Yacht Charters , formerly Seize the Day Charters, is excited to announce its expansion as the central agent for a fleet of opulent yachts in the Bahamas and British Virgin Islands.With a growing presence and reputation in the luxury charter market in the British Virgin Islands, Myst Yacht Charters has established itself as a reliable and trusted partner for clients seeking the ultimate yachting experience. The company currently manages the calendar for an impressive fleet of 17 fully-crewed yachts, ensuring seamless and unforgettable voyages for their discerning clientele. The company will also add ten luxury yachts to its fleet before the end of the year.In addition, Myst Yacht Charters recently completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to this growth and a renewed focus on its corporate vision. The new name, “Myst,” is a reflection of the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled yacht charter experiences and the captivating allure of luxury cruising.After several years of successful operations as a charter broker, this strategic move will not only enhance the company's offerings, but it underscores Myst's commitment to providing exceptional maritime experiences and representing the pinnacle of an unparalleled style of travel.“We are excited about this expansion and rebrand as it represents our unwavering dedication to delivering unmatched excellence, personalized service, and unforgettable memories,” said Candice Chivilo, Founder and Charter Broker at Myst Yacht Charters. “As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we look forward to raising the bar on luxury yacht travel and serving our valued customers with even greater passion, service, and delivering extraordinary experiences."By providing the highest level of luxury and service, Myst aims to captivate the hearts of travelers seeking unforgettable adventures on the crystal-clear waters of breathtaking destinations.According to a recent report by Fairfield Market Research, the global yacht charter market is set to experience remarkable growth with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.85%. This forecast reflects the growing interest in luxury travel experiences and the demand for personalized, high-end maritime adventures. Myst Yacht Charters is well-poised to capitalize on this trend by continually expanding its fleet, enhancing customer experiences, and setting new industry standards.For inquiries, bookings, and more information, please visit https://mystyachtcharters.com/ About Myst Yacht ChartersMyst Yacht Charters is a premier luxury yacht charter company specializing in providing exceptional maritime experiences in the Bahamas and British Virgin Islands. With a growing fleet of fully-crewed yachts and a commitment to excellence, Myst Yacht Charters is dedicated to creating unforgettable memories and offering the ultimate in luxury travel. The company’s mission is to create unparalleled yacht charter experiences that passengers cherish forever. For more information, please visit the company website at https://mystyachtcharters.com/ , or follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/mystyachtcharters/

