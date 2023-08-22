Submit Release
REID RASNER FOR UNITED STATES SENATE ANNOUNCES 1st SERIES OF TOWN HALL MEETINGS -WYOMING

Today Reid Rasner, candidate for United States Senate, announced that he will be hosting weekly town hall meeting across Wyoming.

The ‘We The People’ tour will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Wyoming. It is going to be a lot of work, and It is going to be a very tough schedule.”
— Reid Rasner

CASPER, WYOMING, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Reid Rasner, candidate for United States Senate, announced that he will be hosting weekly town hall meeting across Wyoming. This will kick off his "We The People" tour where Reid will be bringing his message of strength and leadership to the people of Wyoming.

"The ‘We The People’ tour will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Wyoming. It is going to be a lot of work, and It is going to be a very tough schedule. But, it is all worth it to save Wyoming and Save America from the Establishment and Globalists who no longer have America's or Wyoming's best interests at heart. I look forward to meeting everyone across the state over the next year."


SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 - 8:30am – 9:30am: TETON COUNTY - Teton County Library - Jackson, Wy. 125 Virginian Ln, Jackson, WY 83001


SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 - 10:00am – 11:00am: FREMONT COUNTY – Fremont County Library – Riverton, Wy. - 1330 W Park Ave, Riverton, WY 82501


SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 - 6:30pm – 7:30pm: FREMONT COUNTY – Fremont County Library – Lander, Wy. - 451 S 2nd St, Lander, WY 82520


SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 – 5:00pm – 6pm: CONVERSE COUNTY - Converse County Meeting Hall – Glenrock, Wy. – Glenrock, Wy. - 506 S 4th St, Glenrock, WY 82637


SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 – 2:00pm -6:00pm: NATRONA COUNTY – Casper, Wy. at Washington Park Band Shell – Liberty 4 You, Planning for our future, Event.


SEPTEMBER 10, 2023 – 12pm – 1pm: NATRONA COUNTY – Casper, Wy. MEET AND GREET – The Drinkery, 410 S Ash St, Casper, WY 82601.


SEPTEMBER 15, 2023 – 10am – 11am: CAMPBELL COUNTY – Campbell County Library - Wright, Wy. - 305 Wright Blvd, Wright, WY 82732


SEPTEMBER 15, 2023 – 3pm – 4pm: CAMPBELL COUNTY – Campbell County Library - Gillette, Wy. - 2101 S 4-J Rd, Gillette, WY 82718


SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 – 10am – 11am: COOK COUNTY - Crook County Library – Sundance, Wy. - 414 E Main St, Sundance, WY 82729

RasnerForWyoming@gmail.com
