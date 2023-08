BEATLES ROCK ORCHESTRA ANNOUNCES "GET BACK- ABBEY ROAD" NORTHERN CALIFORNIA TOUR BENEFITTING NON-PROFIT MUSIC FOUNDATION

Beatles Rock Orchestra Northern California Tour

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ATTENTION: NEWS ASSIGNMENT DESKS AND CALENDAR ITEMSBEATLES ROCK ORCHESTRA ANNOUNCES “GET BACK- ABBEY ROAD” NORTHERN CALIFORNIA TOUR IN SEPTEMBER BENEFITTINGNON-PROFIT MUSIC FOUNDATIONEmpire Digital Media Brings “Liquid Lights” and Live Cinema to PerformanceNorthern California’s only touring Beatles Rock Orchestra, The Beatles Guitar Project, today announced their Get Back-Abbey Road Tour with September performances scheduled in Walnut Creek, Sacramento and Vacaville.The tour will directly support local music scholarships and music education classes through the Sacramento Preparatory Music Academy (501c3): https://sacprepmusic.com The Beatles Guitar Project features a professional string section, brass & woodwinds; as well as vocalists, backing vocalists and guest vocalists who will join the tour for the Sacramento Show: Featuring Gabe Nelson (Cake) Kitty O’Neal (KFBK), Peter Petty & Hans Eberbach (Joy & Madness). Students of The Beatles Guitar Project will be featured throughout the night and play with the professional Rock Orchestra.Benjamin J. McClara (Director) will lead the Rock Orchestra through a first set that includes hits from The Beatles “Let it Be” Album, post-Beatles solo hits by John Lennon, the entire Beatles “Rooftop Set” and more! Ryan McClara (Empire Digital Media) will provide a live cinema light show, featuring footage of the Beatles, music video, liquid lights, digital graphics and psychedelic media that is sure to deliver and enhance the audience’s listening and visual experience.Get Back-Abbey Road Tour Dates:Walnut Creek – Wednesday, September 207:00 – 9:30 PM(Doors Open at 6 PM)1601 Civic DriveSacramento – Saturday, September 237:30 -9:30 PM(Doors Open at 6:30 PM)1013 K StreetVacaville – Friday, September 297:30 – 9:30 PM(Doors Open 6:30 PM)2020 Ulatis DriveMEDIA: Contact Artistic Director Benjamin J McClara at sacprepmusic@gmail.com for interview requests, further info and digital assets.Benjamin J. McClara, has painstakingly transcribed and arranged the Beatles music for Rhythm Section, Strings, Woodwinds, Brass, Percussion & Choir. Forty of the best professional musicians in Northern California have collaborated and come together for this concert, in an effort to raise funding to support and advance music education the SPMA Scholarship Fund, which helps to bring music education and guitar programs to underserved schools Northern California.