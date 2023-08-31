The Lightning Protection Institute Announces the 2023 “Most Innovative Design Awards”
Establishing the highest standards in the design, installation, and inspection of lightning protection systems.
Recognizing collaboration and innovative solutions to improve the aesthetics of the lightning protection system on a noteworthy structure.
The LPI 2023 WINNERS demonstrate the necessity to coordinate, design and utilize qualified lightning protection professionals during a new build or a renovation.”LIBERTYVILLE, IL, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- About 8 million lightning strikes occur each day! Assessment of a building's risk to lightning enables building owners to be prepared - by installing a lightning protection system. Lightning protection systems are scientifically proven to mitigate the risks associated with a lightning strike to a building or structure. The Lightning Protection Institute (LPI) is a national organization leading the way to establish the highest standards in the design, installation, and inspection of lightning protection systems.
— Tim Harger, LPI Executive Director
Each year, LPI Members submit projects that were successful due to the collaboration with an outside trade. Many different disciplines are involved throughout a project to ensure the proper installation and function of a lightning protection system: architects, engineers, electrical contractors, building enclosure consultants, facility managers, certified installers and more.
The LPI wants to acknowledge the importance of collaboration with individuals/firms to design and implement a lightning protection system. The “Most Innovative Design” awards showcase the result of this hard work and coordination on new and existing structures.
WINNERS of the 2023 LPI Most Innovative Design Awards
Commercial: RENOVATION
Yorktowne Hotel / York, PA
WINNER: BBEC, Inc of Mechanicsburg ,PA
Nominated by LPI Member: Larson Lightning Protection/Enola, PA
Commercial: NEW BUILD
ONE 22 ONE Tower / Nashville, TN
WINNER: Ryan Garren (PM) of Feyen Zylstra /Grand Rapids,MI (HQ) | Nationwide
Nominated by LPI Member: Bonded Lightning Protection/Argyle, TX
READ MORE & SEE MORE PICTURES at https://lightning.org/news/
For specifications and local certified installers, please visit our website at https://lightning.org/about/find-a-contractor/.
For inspections, please contact the Lightning Protection Institute - Inspection Program (LPI-IP)
at info@lpi-ip.com or visit: https://lpi-ip.com/inspections-applications/
Find More information on the LPI Award WINNERS:
BBEC, Inc: www.bbecelectric.com
LPI Member: Larson Lightning Protection: www.larsonlightning.com
Feyen Zylstra: www.feyenzylstra.com
LPI Member: Bonded Lightning Protection/Argyle, TX: www.bondedlp.com
LPI Awards 2023