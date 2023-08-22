Julia Programming Language Breaks Into the Top 20 of TIOBE Index as Traditional Leaders Hold Their Ground

TIOBE Index of Programming Language Popularity

Julia enters TIOBE's top 20 programming languages for the first time, while Python, C, C++, Java, and C# maintain their dominance at the top of the index.

Julia's entry to the top echelons of the index is underscored by its speed, scalability, and open-source nature, even though it requires a more adept programming hand than some other counterparts” — Paul Jansen, CEO of TIOBE Software