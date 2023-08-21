Altucell advances human islet cell encapsulation therapy for type 1 diabetes
This treatment could potentially eradicate the need for insulin and immunosuppressants
Our dedication, combined with advanced technologies, fuels our hope to enact real change in the lives of those affected by autoimmune conditions, especially type 1 diabetes”NEW YORK, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Altucell Therapeutics is making monumental advancements in the realm of diabetes care. The company remains at the forefront of groundbreaking research and it is currently engaged in human pilot studies with encapsulated human pancreatic islet transplantation for patients affected by type 1 diabetes mellitus. Altucell utilizes its signature platform encapsulation technology (AltuCaps), with the goal of negating the need for immunosuppressants.
— Gary Harlem
The company, using its cutting-edge encapsulation technology, AltuCaps, aims to replace traditional treatments and avoid the need for immunosuppressants. Additionally, they have a full pipeline of cell lines designed to address major diseases more effectively than current interventions.
This advancement is just one of many that Altucell has to offer. Born from the CEO's personal journey – after his son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes – Altucell has swiftly transformed into a biotech titan, specializing in cell-based therapies. Their unwavering mission to provide cures for diabetes and other autoimmune conditions using next-generation cell-based biologics.
The company's commitment to revolutionizing healthcare is showcased in its extensive pipeline of cell lines, all designed to tackle major diseases more efficiently than existing interventions. As a testament to their innovation, Altucell is being recognized as a company on the rise, demonstrating a significant growth trend and recently received an attractive valuation report.
"Altucell is not merely a company; it embodies a movement towards a brighter, healthier future. Our dedication, combined with advanced technologies, fuels our hope to enact real change in the lives of those affected by autoimmune conditions, especially type 1 diabetes," remarked the CEO of Altucell Therapeutics.
About Altucell Therapeutics: Altucell Therapeutics, often hailed as "the company to watch," stands as a beacon in the biotech industry. Passionately dedicated to devising innovative treatments for diabetes and other autoimmune diseases, Altucell's roots trace back to personal experiences. Driven by the vision of a world without diabetes, Altucell consistently pushes boundaries, aiming to develop more effective interventions and cures.
