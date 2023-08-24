Duffy Kruspodin, LLP earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

Once again, DK is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year marked the first time that Duffy Kruspodin, LLP (DK) participated in the Great Place to Work survey. And, once again, DK is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. This designation provides another recognition that the Firm has become one of the leading advisory, assurance, and tax firms headquartered on the West Coast and an employer of choice.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Duffy Kruspodin LLP. This year, 95% of employee respondents said it’s a great place to work – 38 percentage points higher than the typical U.S.-based company.

“We are very proud to be ranked as one of the Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row,” says Mark Kruspodin, CPA/PFS, Managing Partner at DK. "We know that top talent has many options when choosing a firm and we try our best to create an environment where our people can succeed professionally and personally.” Adds 30-year DK veteran IT Manager, Mehri Jilani, “What truly sets DK apart is the commitment to both professional and personal development. The atmosphere is remarkably down to earth and welcoming. It's not just about getting work done; it's about collaborating, learning, and evolving together.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience. Certification is a two-step process that includes surveying associates and submitting a questionnaire about the workforce.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Duffy Kruspodin

Duffy Kruspodin is one of the top 15 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms headquartered in California and helps clients adapt and change in every stage of their financial journey. The Firm provides an integrated set of audit, tax and consulting solutions to companies and individuals in the U.S. and abroad. With clients in over 15 different industries, they offer industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in construction, real estate, franchises, employee defined benefit plan, estate/trust planning, manufacturing & distribution, non-profit, professional services, and international taxation. The Firm attributes the success and growth of its practice to the talent and expertise of its people while focusing its efforts on getting to know their clients so that they can provide proactive ideas and solutions to assist them in achieving their business and financial goals.

Learn more at https://dkllpcpa.com/ and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.