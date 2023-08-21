Wendell Brown helps readers experience freedom and transformation through his new book "Living in Triumph"
EINPresswire.com/ -- HigherLife Publishing & Marketing is thrilled to announce the recent launch of our latest book entitled, "Living in Triumph" by Wendell Brown. This book helps readers discover how to find freedom from the struggles of life and experience breakthroughs. Wendell Brown, through his own life testimonies and wisdom, compels the reader to find personal transformation.
"Living in Triumph" is designed to provide the reader with inspiration, motivation, and practical steps to help them become the person they were meant to be.
“This book will help you find practical steps, with God’s help, to overcome the difficulties that life can throw your way,” said Coach Mark Richt, the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee. Darryl Strawberry, 4-time World Series champion, agrees, “I know that with God’s help triumph is possible. I hope this book will be helpful for you to overcome whatever you struggle with in your life.”
Through compelling stories and actionable advice, Living in Triumph teaches readers how to:
•Develop an optimistic and persevering mindset in the face of setbacks and failures.
•Learn from mistakes and see them as steppingstones rather than stumbling blocks.
•Build resilience and mental toughness through adversity.
•Find purpose and meaning even in difficult circumstances.
•Strengthen their faith and rely on God as a source of comfort and strength.
"Living in Triumph" is now available for purchase on Wendell Brown’s website https://tragedyintotriumph.com/books/.
The book is also available at any fine online bookstore including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About the Author:
A former 82nd Airborne Division soldier and winning high school basketball coach, Wendell Brown has overcome drug addiction, been robbed at gunpoint, and survived a car accident that should have taken his life. He is the founder of Tragedy Into Triumph, a nationwide program to help people find hope for their lives and overcome the struggles of life since 2009. He also hosts the Tragedy Into Triumph podcast. Wendell has provided practical, motivational counsel to thousands of people who have struggled with tragedy. Wendell and his wife Tammi have four children.
About HigherLife Publishing:
HigherLife Publishing is a leading hybrid publishing company that specializes in helping our clients experience the thrill of making a difference. Our team includes some of the industry’s leading experts who are dedicated to developing stories that share the meaningful messages of our authors.
For more information or to schedule an interview with Wendell Brown, please contact Tim Synan at tsynan@ahigherlife.com.
