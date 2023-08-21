Protecting the Next Generation of North Carolinians Webinar Series

Attorney General Josh Stein and the NC Department of Justice are working hard to keep kids safe. Youth today face a variety of challenges – some that may be familiar to parents and many that simply did not exist in generations past, before fentanyl, cell phones, and social media existed.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Stein convened leaders from across North Carolina to discuss the challenges facing our youth and strategies to help keep them safe – and following that event, several parents noted that they wished there was a way to share this important information with others who are concerned about our kids. To do so, the NC Department of Justice is organizing a series of webinars targeted to parents, caregivers, and those who work with youth.

This series – Protecting the Next Generation of North Carolinians – will address one specific topic in a brief session, and we’ll convene experts to provide background information and practical tips to help keep NC kids healthy and safe. We’ll cover topics including online dangers for youth, safe gun storage, and youth substance use. Information on the first session is included below and we will add more information in the coming weeks. We hope you will join us to learn more and please share with others who may be interested.

Keeping Kids Safe at School, at Home, and in our Communities with Safe Gun Storage Wednesday, October 4 from 11:30 – 12:15 Speakers include: Attorney General Josh Stein NC Department of Public Safety Deputy Secretary William Lassiter Parent advocate Baker Burleson Register here



Protecting Kids Online

What You Need to Know about Youth Substance Use