Introducing the First-Ever Peanut Butter Snacks for Pet Owners and Pups to Enjoy on National Dog Day

Pup enjoying Barkuterie Board with Peanut Butter Dip. Photo Credit: Cody Taurus, @cody.taurus.

The National Peanut Board created six dog-safe recipes that are equally delicious for people and pets!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of National Dog Day on August 26, the National Peanut Board created the first-ever peanut butter snacks that are dog-safe and delicious for people and pups.

Anytime from breakfast to dinner, peanut butter hits the spot. This pantry staple is a delicious, nutritious, and comforting common snack for people and pups alike. In fact, 94 percent of American homes have at least one jar of peanut butter in their pantry.

This National Dog Day pet owners and pups can enjoy these tasty peanut butter snacks together:

- Peanut Butter Pup-Tarts: Share this homemade oat dough pastry drizzled with peanut butter over breakfast or snack time.

- Pumpkin Peanut Butter Woofles: Fuel up for the day with protein-packed peanut butter and pumpkin waffles.

- Green Pooch Smoothie: Cool off with a smoothie packed with power greens and plant-based protein.

- Pawfect Peanut & Salmon Bowl: Enjoy a hearty salmon bowl with chopped peanuts for lunch or dinner. Pet owners can top their bowl with a homemade curry coconut peanut sauce for added flavor.

- Pup’s Lazy Sundae: Peanut butter and bananas are the perfect base for this dairy-free treat.

- Barkuterie Board: Pair lightly whipped peanut butter dip with fresh fruits and veggies.

“Peanut butter provides a sense of comfort to many of us and over the past few years Americans have been consuming peanuts at record high levels,” said Lauren Highfill Williams, National Peanut Board Director of Communications. “This National Dog Day we wanted to give pet owners a fun way to celebrate with their dogs by creating the first-ever peanut butter snacks that are dog-safe and delicious for people and pups.”

Click here for the full recipes and to purchase ingredients. Post and tag @nationalpeanutboard on social!

Please always seek the advice of veterinarians with any questions regarding the nutritional needs of dogs. Ingredients that should not be consumed by dogs are noted. Do not feed these treats as more than 10% of the dog's diet. These are not complete foods and should be enjoyed only as a celebratory treat and are not meant to replace the dog’s daily diet.

Substitutions are not recommended. Avoid using peanut butter with Xylitol, a sugar substitute that is toxic to dogs.

About the National Peanut Board

The National Peanut Board represents USA peanut farmers and their families. Through research and marketing initiatives the Board is finding new ways to enhance production and increase consumer demand by promoting the great taste, nutrition and culinary versatility of USA-grown peanuts. For more information about the board, visit www.nationalpeanutboard.org.